To

The Members,

Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited, Mumbai

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements ef Eejnaksh Healthcare Limited (“the Company Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Board?s Report including Annexures to the Board?s Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information. We are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management?s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the nmiatters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

e Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. e Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

e Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Board of Directors. e Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. e Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 61/152

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order

As per the information provided to us, the company acquired the Uran hospital building in 2021 for a total of Rs. 7.14 crores through an e-auction facilitated by the Bank of Baroda under the provisions of the SARFAESI Act, 2002. Subsequently, the borrower, whose property was auctioned, has initiated legal proceedings at the Debt Recovery Tribunal III in Mumbai. The borrower alleges lacunae in the auction process, with Bank of Baroda being the primary defendant, and the company being brought into the case as a concerned party.

Except for the above as explained to us, the company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.;

There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 43 to the Standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries

(h) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from ist April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending 31st March 2024.

(i) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024, has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For and on behalf of P.D.Dalal & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.102047W

(Aashish S. Kakaria) Partner Membership No.102915 UDIN: 2410291 5BKEKYU7599

Mumbai 28" May, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors? Report to the members of Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31% March, 2024, we report that:

i) In respect of the Company?s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, and Right to Use of Assets (ROU?). (B) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of the Intangible assets.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

According to the information and explanations given to us the title deeds of the Immovable properties (other than Immovable properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) In respect of the Company?s Inventories:

a. As explained to us the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the frequency of such verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to the book record that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of = 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

a. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans to subsidiaries and other than subsidiaries during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the company has not granted any loans and advances in nature of loans and gurantees. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not granted any loan during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv) In our opinion and According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vil) In respect of the Statutory dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, and Other Statutory Dues applicable to it. And no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, Duty of custom, Duty of excise, Cess and Other Statutory Dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix)

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x)

The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi)

Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub- section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv)

Based on information and explanations provided to us, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi)

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the company does not have any CIC. Hence, reporting under the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Section 135 of the Act is not applicable. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For and on behalf of P.D.Dalal & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.102047W

(Aashish S. Kakaria) Partner Membership No.102915

UDIN: 24102915BKEKYU7599

Mumbai 28% May, 2024

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financials2 statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Reporting

A company?s internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control over with reference to standalone financial statements financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedure may deteriorate.

For and on behalf of P.D.Dalal & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.102047W

(Aashish S. Kakaria) Partner Membership No.102915

UDIN: 24102915BKEKYU7599

Mumbai 28% May, 2024