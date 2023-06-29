iifl-logo-icon 1
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd Split

Tejnaksh Health. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split20 May 202319 Jul 202319 Jul 2023105
The Board of Directors Considered and approved the agenda with respect to Change of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company. The Board of Director have Considered and approved the proposal of sub-division of Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10 /- each fully paid up into Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 5/-each fully paid up at the record date to be decided by Board of Directors, subsequent to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot (e-voting process). Outcome of Board Meeting to decide Record Date for the purpose of sub-division/split of shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.06.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited (539428) RECORD DATE 19.07.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 19/07/2023 DR-574/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE030T01019 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 19/07/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.07.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230704-46 dated July 04, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited (539428) New ISIN No. INE030T01027 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 19-07-2023 (DR-574/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.07.2023)

Tejnaksh Health.: Related News

No Record Found

