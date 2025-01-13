TeleCanor Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.08
11.08
11.08
11.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.55
-16.56
-13.34
11.99
Net Worth
-5.47
-5.48
-2.26
23.07
Minority Interest
Debt
11.63
11.63
11.62
11.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.55
1.55
1.55
1.55
Total Liabilities
7.71
7.7
10.91
36.24
Fixed Assets
7.35
7.36
7.18
31.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.35
0.32
3.7
4.31
Inventories
0.22
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
5.55
5.25
7.53
7.53
Debtor Days
18,964.07
Other Current Assets
2.14
2.14
2.44
2.44
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Creditor Days
75.55
Other Current Liabilities
-7.52
-7.04
-6.24
-5.63
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.05
0.06
Total Assets
7.71
7.7
10.93
36.25
