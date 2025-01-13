iifl-logo-icon 1
TeleCanor Global Ltd Balance Sheet

7.65
(-4.38%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:05:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.08

11.08

11.08

11.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.55

-16.56

-13.34

11.99

Net Worth

-5.47

-5.48

-2.26

23.07

Minority Interest

Debt

11.63

11.63

11.62

11.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

Total Liabilities

7.71

7.7

10.91

36.24

Fixed Assets

7.35

7.36

7.18

31.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.35

0.32

3.7

4.31

Inventories

0.22

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

5.55

5.25

7.53

7.53

Debtor Days

18,964.07

Other Current Assets

2.14

2.14

2.44

2.44

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Creditor Days

75.55

Other Current Liabilities

-7.52

-7.04

-6.24

-5.63

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.06

Total Assets

7.71

7.7

10.93

36.25

