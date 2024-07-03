iifl-logo-icon 1
TeleCanor Global Ltd Share Price

8.48
(4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.08
  • Day's High8.48
  • 52 Wk High10.42
  • Prev. Close8.08
  • Day's Low8.08
  • 52 Wk Low 4.29
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

TeleCanor Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

8.08

Prev. Close

8.08

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

8.48

Day's Low

8.08

52 Week's High

10.42

52 Week's Low

4.29

Book Value

-5.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TeleCanor Global Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

TeleCanor Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TeleCanor Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 76.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TeleCanor Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.08

11.08

11.08

11.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.55

-16.56

-13.34

11.99

Net Worth

-5.47

-5.48

-2.26

23.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

1.18

0

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-87.8

0

-100

-16.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

22.91

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.1

-0.13

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.87

-0.73

-1.93

-1.68

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.41

-0.27

-0.27

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.4

0.49

-1.37

1.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.8

0

-100

-16.49

Op profit growth

-155.24

-259.09

92.47

-27.51

EBIT growth

-311.71

-151.8

46.06

-75.02

Net profit growth

18.68

-62.15

14.82

-56.63

No Record Found

TeleCanor Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TeleCanor Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Swetha Pilli

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K R C Sekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhawal Doshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N Sujatha

Director

Pagidala Brahmananda Reddy

Independent Director

Chiratanagandla Ratna Kumari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TeleCanor Global Ltd

Summary

TeleCanor Global Limited was incorporated in 1991. The Company has been at the cutting edge of technology at ever time, starting with Web Stress Tools, Interactive Voice Response systems to Indian Railways, IVR/OBD Servers for Telecom majors , Value Added Service servers, Payment Gateway systems as whitelisted products to ICICI & Core Banking Systems and Mobile Apps. It has worked seamlessly on off-shore software development projects in the US. Presently, TeleCanor has refurbished itself to accept the challenge in latest technology, the Blockchain. It commissioned for the first time in India, a Blockchain platform, offering cloud based Blockchain-as-a-Service in 2021-22. It It has signed up international clients for BaaS offerings. Besides, its, Cryptocurrency consulting, FinTech, Crypto Exchange platform, STO marketing tools and Blockchain consulting both with in the spectrum of Ethereum and Hyperledger Technologies have been well received by enterprises. The Company is mainly in the business of providing ancillary services to the telecom industry, however the sector is still not encouraging and also there is lack of available prospects in the said industry and also the same is not visible at this point of time. However the Company is marketing its IVR Systems and Core banking. The Company is also putting its possible efforts to expand its VAS business. But due to these unavoidable circumstances, the Company was not able to start its operations.
Company FAQs

What is the TeleCanor Global Ltd share price today?

The TeleCanor Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of TeleCanor Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TeleCanor Global Ltd is ₹9.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TeleCanor Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TeleCanor Global Ltd is 0 and -1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TeleCanor Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TeleCanor Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TeleCanor Global Ltd is ₹4.29 and ₹10.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TeleCanor Global Ltd?

TeleCanor Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.21%, 3 Years at -4.44%, 1 Year at 3.72%, 6 Month at 39.55%, 3 Month at 30.53% and 1 Month at 28.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TeleCanor Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TeleCanor Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.99 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 76.87 %

