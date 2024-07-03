Summary

TeleCanor Global Limited was incorporated in 1991. The Company has been at the cutting edge of technology at ever time, starting with Web Stress Tools, Interactive Voice Response systems to Indian Railways, IVR/OBD Servers for Telecom majors , Value Added Service servers, Payment Gateway systems as whitelisted products to ICICI & Core Banking Systems and Mobile Apps. It has worked seamlessly on off-shore software development projects in the US. Presently, TeleCanor has refurbished itself to accept the challenge in latest technology, the Blockchain. It commissioned for the first time in India, a Blockchain platform, offering cloud based Blockchain-as-a-Service in 2021-22. It It has signed up international clients for BaaS offerings. Besides, its, Cryptocurrency consulting, FinTech, Crypto Exchange platform, STO marketing tools and Blockchain consulting both with in the spectrum of Ethereum and Hyperledger Technologies have been well received by enterprises. The Company is mainly in the business of providing ancillary services to the telecom industry, however the sector is still not encouraging and also there is lack of available prospects in the said industry and also the same is not visible at this point of time. However the Company is marketing its IVR Systems and Core banking. The Company is also putting its possible efforts to expand its VAS business. But due to these unavoidable circumstances, the Company was not able to start its operations.

