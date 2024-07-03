SectorIT - Software
Open₹8.08
Prev. Close₹8.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹8.48
Day's Low₹8.08
52 Week's High₹10.42
52 Week's Low₹4.29
Book Value₹-5.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.08
11.08
11.08
11.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.55
-16.56
-13.34
11.99
Net Worth
-5.47
-5.48
-2.26
23.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
1.18
0
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-87.8
0
-100
-16.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
22.91
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.1
-0.13
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.87
-0.73
-1.93
-1.68
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.41
-0.27
-0.27
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.4
0.49
-1.37
1.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.8
0
-100
-16.49
Op profit growth
-155.24
-259.09
92.47
-27.51
EBIT growth
-311.71
-151.8
46.06
-75.02
Net profit growth
18.68
-62.15
14.82
-56.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Swetha Pilli
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K R C Sekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhawal Doshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N Sujatha
Director
Pagidala Brahmananda Reddy
Independent Director
Chiratanagandla Ratna Kumari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TeleCanor Global Ltd
Summary
TeleCanor Global Limited was incorporated in 1991. The Company has been at the cutting edge of technology at ever time, starting with Web Stress Tools, Interactive Voice Response systems to Indian Railways, IVR/OBD Servers for Telecom majors , Value Added Service servers, Payment Gateway systems as whitelisted products to ICICI & Core Banking Systems and Mobile Apps. It has worked seamlessly on off-shore software development projects in the US. Presently, TeleCanor has refurbished itself to accept the challenge in latest technology, the Blockchain. It commissioned for the first time in India, a Blockchain platform, offering cloud based Blockchain-as-a-Service in 2021-22. It It has signed up international clients for BaaS offerings. Besides, its, Cryptocurrency consulting, FinTech, Crypto Exchange platform, STO marketing tools and Blockchain consulting both with in the spectrum of Ethereum and Hyperledger Technologies have been well received by enterprises. The Company is mainly in the business of providing ancillary services to the telecom industry, however the sector is still not encouraging and also there is lack of available prospects in the said industry and also the same is not visible at this point of time. However the Company is marketing its IVR Systems and Core banking. The Company is also putting its possible efforts to expand its VAS business. But due to these unavoidable circumstances, the Company was not able to start its operations.
Read More
The TeleCanor Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TeleCanor Global Ltd is ₹9.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TeleCanor Global Ltd is 0 and -1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TeleCanor Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TeleCanor Global Ltd is ₹4.29 and ₹10.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TeleCanor Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.21%, 3 Years at -4.44%, 1 Year at 3.72%, 6 Month at 39.55%, 3 Month at 30.53% and 1 Month at 28.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.