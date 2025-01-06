TeleCanor Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.87
-0.73
-1.93
-1.68
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.41
-0.27
-0.27
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.4
0.49
-1.37
1.52
Other operating items
Operating
-1.68
-0.66
-3.58
-0.44
Capital expenditure
10.74
-0.29
-15.11
0.01
Free cash flow
9.05
-0.95
-18.69
-0.43
Equity raised
25.1
25.62
27.97
33.17
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
23.24
23.24
23.24
22.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
57.39
47.91
32.52
54.84
