TeleCanor Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.48
(4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR TeleCanor Global Ltd

TeleCanor Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.87

-0.73

-1.93

-1.68

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.41

-0.27

-0.27

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.4

0.49

-1.37

1.52

Other operating items

Operating

-1.68

-0.66

-3.58

-0.44

Capital expenditure

10.74

-0.29

-15.11

0.01

Free cash flow

9.05

-0.95

-18.69

-0.43

Equity raised

25.1

25.62

27.97

33.17

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

23.24

23.24

23.24

22.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

57.39

47.91

32.52

54.84

