Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
1.18
0
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-87.8
0
-100
-16.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
22.91
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.1
-0.13
-0.03
As % of sales
220.93
8.61
0
46.5
Other costs
-0.28
-0.25
-0.38
-0.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
194.93
21.63
0
355.07
Operating profit
-0.45
0.82
-0.52
-0.27
OPM
-315.87
69.74
0
-324.49
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.41
-0.27
-0.27
Interest expense
-5.9
-1.14
-1.14
-1.14
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.87
-0.73
-1.93
-1.68
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.87
-0.73
-1.93
-1.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.87
-0.73
-1.93
-1.68
yoy growth (%)
18.68
-62.15
14.82
-56.63
NPM
-600.6
-61.71
0
-2,023.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.