TeleCanor Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.48
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

1.18

0

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-87.8

0

-100

-16.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

22.91

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.1

-0.13

-0.03

As % of sales

220.93

8.61

0

46.5

Other costs

-0.28

-0.25

-0.38

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

194.93

21.63

0

355.07

Operating profit

-0.45

0.82

-0.52

-0.27

OPM

-315.87

69.74

0

-324.49

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.41

-0.27

-0.27

Interest expense

-5.9

-1.14

-1.14

-1.14

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.87

-0.73

-1.93

-1.68

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.87

-0.73

-1.93

-1.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.87

-0.73

-1.93

-1.68

yoy growth (%)

18.68

-62.15

14.82

-56.63

NPM

-600.6

-61.71

0

-2,023.76

