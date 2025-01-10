Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

TELECANOR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 Notice is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of Telecanor Global Limited will be held on Friday 10th January 2025 at the Registered Office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. To issue and allot Convertible Shares Warrants to the Promoter and Non-Promoter Group. 2. To discuss consider and approve the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 3. To appoint Scrutinizer for the purpose of the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. As per attachment (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

TELECANOR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 Notice is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of Telecanor Global Limited will be held on Friday 20th December 2024 at the Registered Office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. To shift the registered office of the Company within the State for better functioning and smooth operations. 2. To issue and allot Convertible Shares Warrants to the Promoter and Non-Promoter Group. 3. To discuss consider and approve the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 4. To appoint Scrutinizer for the purpose of the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

TELECANOR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 Notice is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of Telecanor Global Limited will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor on the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 30 (2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e 14th November 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Board herewith considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. The Board herewith also considered and adopted the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 6.00 P.M and concluded at 7.45 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

TELECANOR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 Notice is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of Telecanor Global Limited will be held on Friday 6th September 2024 at the Registered Office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Directors Report Management Discussion and Corporate Governance Reports for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. To appoint the scrutinizer for conducting the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. To consider and approve the Notice of upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To consider and fix the date for closure of Register of Member and Transfer Books 5. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 30 (2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e 6th September 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Board herewith considered and approved the Directors Report, Management Discussion and Report on Corporate Governance for the financial year 2023-24. 2. The Board herewith appointed Mrs. Manjula Poddar [FCS: 9426], PCS as scrutinizer for E-voting and conducting 32nd AGM of the Company. 3. The Board herewith approved the Notice of 32nd AGM of the Company. 4. The Board herewith fixed the date of Book Closurefor the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company from 24th September 2024 to 30th September 2024. 5. The Board herewith approved the time, date and day of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company, 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday 30th September 2024 at 10.00 A.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Audited Results Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 30 (2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e 30th May 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Board herewith considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. The Board herewith also considered and adopted the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditor on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024