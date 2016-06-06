iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Balance Sheet

8.58
(4.89%)
Jun 6, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

8.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.58

0.25

3.33

-0.45

Net Worth

1.92

9.75

12.83

7.74

Minority Interest

Debt

4.61

4.74

2.85

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.06

0.08

0.08

Total Liabilities

6.53

14.55

15.76

7.82

Fixed Assets

6.28

6.38

6.51

0.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

2.89

1.63

1.25

Networking Capital

-1.27

4.16

6.38

2.89

Inventories

0.07

0.07

0

0.29

Inventory Days

2.09

2.33

0

Sundry Debtors

5.52

10.14

12.41

10.89

Debtor Days

165.5

337.75

213.74

Other Current Assets

7.47

6.32

3.88

1.81

Sundry Creditors

-4.3

-3.94

0

-5.45

Creditor Days

128.92

131.23

0

Other Current Liabilities

-10.03

-8.43

-9.91

-4.65

Cash

1.53

1.12

1.24

2.9

Total Assets

6.54

14.55

15.76

7.82

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.