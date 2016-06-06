Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
8.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.58
0.25
3.33
-0.45
Net Worth
1.92
9.75
12.83
7.74
Minority Interest
Debt
4.61
4.74
2.85
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.06
0.08
0.08
Total Liabilities
6.53
14.55
15.76
7.82
Fixed Assets
6.28
6.38
6.51
0.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
2.89
1.63
1.25
Networking Capital
-1.27
4.16
6.38
2.89
Inventories
0.07
0.07
0
0.29
Inventory Days
2.09
2.33
0
Sundry Debtors
5.52
10.14
12.41
10.89
Debtor Days
165.5
337.75
213.74
Other Current Assets
7.47
6.32
3.88
1.81
Sundry Creditors
-4.3
-3.94
0
-5.45
Creditor Days
128.92
131.23
0
Other Current Liabilities
-10.03
-8.43
-9.91
-4.65
Cash
1.53
1.12
1.24
2.9
Total Assets
6.54
14.55
15.76
7.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.