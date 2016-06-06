Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Revenue
12.17
10.95
21.19
yoy growth (%)
11.09
-48.29
Raw materials
-2.81
-4.42
-12.39
As % of sales
23.16
40.4
58.48
Employee costs
-2.92
-3.16
-3.21
As % of sales
24.03
28.9
15.14
Other costs
-10.23
-7.38
-6.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
84.08
67.41
32.99
Operating profit
-3.8
-4.02
-1.4
OPM
-31.28
-36.72
-6.63
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.09
-0.11
Interest expense
-0.55
-0.41
-0.04
Other income
0.15
0.17
0.19
Profit before tax
-4.32
-4.36
-1.37
Taxes
-2.81
1.27
0.37
Tax rate
65.13
-29.3
-27.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.13
-3.08
-0.99
Exceptional items
-0.68
0
0
Net profit
-7.82
-3.08
-0.99
yoy growth (%)
153.67
209.85
NPM
-64.27
-28.14
-4.69
