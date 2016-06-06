iifl-logo-icon 1
Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.58
(4.89%)
Jun 6, 2016|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Revenue

12.17

10.95

21.19

yoy growth (%)

11.09

-48.29

Raw materials

-2.81

-4.42

-12.39

As % of sales

23.16

40.4

58.48

Employee costs

-2.92

-3.16

-3.21

As % of sales

24.03

28.9

15.14

Other costs

-10.23

-7.38

-6.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

84.08

67.41

32.99

Operating profit

-3.8

-4.02

-1.4

OPM

-31.28

-36.72

-6.63

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.09

-0.11

Interest expense

-0.55

-0.41

-0.04

Other income

0.15

0.17

0.19

Profit before tax

-4.32

-4.36

-1.37

Taxes

-2.81

1.27

0.37

Tax rate

65.13

-29.3

-27.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.13

-3.08

-0.99

Exceptional items

-0.68

0

0

Net profit

-7.82

-3.08

-0.99

yoy growth (%)

153.67

209.85

NPM

-64.27

-28.14

-4.69

