SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹8.18
Prev. Close₹8.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹8.58
Day's Low₹8.18
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-4.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
8.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.58
0.25
3.33
-0.45
Net Worth
1.92
9.75
12.83
7.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Revenue
12.17
10.95
21.19
yoy growth (%)
11.09
-48.29
Raw materials
-2.81
-4.42
-12.39
As % of sales
23.16
40.4
58.48
Employee costs
-2.92
-3.16
-3.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Profit before tax
-4.32
-4.36
-1.37
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.09
-0.11
Tax paid
-2.81
1.27
0.37
Working capital
-4.59
-1.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.09
-48.29
Op profit growth
-5.36
186.25
EBIT growth
-4.6
196.72
Net profit growth
153.67
209.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Astorre Terruzzi
Chairman
Daniele Terruzzi
Vice Chairperson
Paola Terruzzi
Director
Claudio Del Bianco
Company Secretary
Bela Thakkar
Managing Director
Anand Gadkari
Additional Director
Roney Simon
Additional Director
Puthenventil John Vincent
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.63, Vulcan Engineers (VEL) became a public limited company in Oct.88. A part of the Vulcan group, VEL was promoted by M S Malaney, who is also the current chairman . The company came out with a public issue in Mar.89 to set up a design & engineering centre. VEL is into the field of thermal technology, especially industrial furnaces, kilns and thermal process equipment. Its customer base includes BHEL, TISCO, TELCO and Nippon Denro. VEL has various collaboraions with international organisations like Beckenbach Waermestelle, Germany, for lime kilns, Georg Mendheim, Germany, for tunnel kilns, Davy International, US, for reheat furnaces and many others.VEL had diversify into the high growth areas of telecom software and multimedia industry. In 1995-96, the company executed a number of important projects, amongst which was a sophisticated walking beam furnace for billets which the first of its kind in India corresponding to latest technology. Diversification included thermal applications in glass industry, one of them being in design and manufacture of heat treatment equipment and exhaust machines for colour T V tube industry.During 1996-97, the company won the prestigious Analyst Award 1996 in recognition of excellent track record in rewarding the investors.
