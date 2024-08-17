iifl-logo-icon 1
Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Share Price

8.58
(4.89%)
Jun 6, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

8.18

Prev. Close

8.18

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

8.58

Day's Low

8.18

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-4.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:21 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.68%

Foreign: 57.68%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 42.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

8.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.58

0.25

3.33

-0.45

Net Worth

1.92

9.75

12.83

7.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Revenue

12.17

10.95

21.19

yoy growth (%)

11.09

-48.29

Raw materials

-2.81

-4.42

-12.39

As % of sales

23.16

40.4

58.48

Employee costs

-2.92

-3.16

-3.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Profit before tax

-4.32

-4.36

-1.37

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.09

-0.11

Tax paid

-2.81

1.27

0.37

Working capital

-4.59

-1.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.09

-48.29

Op profit growth

-5.36

186.25

EBIT growth

-4.6

196.72

Net profit growth

153.67

209.85

No Record Found

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Astorre Terruzzi

Chairman

Daniele Terruzzi

Vice Chairperson

Paola Terruzzi

Director

Claudio Del Bianco

Company Secretary

Bela Thakkar

Managing Director

Anand Gadkari

Additional Director

Roney Simon

Additional Director

Puthenventil John Vincent

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.63, Vulcan Engineers (VEL) became a public limited company in Oct.88. A part of the Vulcan group, VEL was promoted by M S Malaney, who is also the current chairman . The company came out with a public issue in Mar.89 to set up a design & engineering centre. VEL is into the field of thermal technology, especially industrial furnaces, kilns and thermal process equipment. Its customer base includes BHEL, TISCO, TELCO and Nippon Denro. VEL has various collaboraions with international organisations like Beckenbach Waermestelle, Germany, for lime kilns, Georg Mendheim, Germany, for tunnel kilns, Davy International, US, for reheat furnaces and many others.VEL had diversify into the high growth areas of telecom software and multimedia industry. In 1995-96, the company executed a number of important projects, amongst which was a sophisticated walking beam furnace for billets which the first of its kind in India corresponding to latest technology. Diversification included thermal applications in glass industry, one of them being in design and manufacture of heat treatment equipment and exhaust machines for colour T V tube industry.During 1996-97, the company won the prestigious Analyst Award 1996 in recognition of excellent track record in rewarding the investors.
