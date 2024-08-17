Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.63, Vulcan Engineers (VEL) became a public limited company in Oct.88. A part of the Vulcan group, VEL was promoted by M S Malaney, who is also the current chairman . The company came out with a public issue in Mar.89 to set up a design & engineering centre. VEL is into the field of thermal technology, especially industrial furnaces, kilns and thermal process equipment. Its customer base includes BHEL, TISCO, TELCO and Nippon Denro. VEL has various collaboraions with international organisations like Beckenbach Waermestelle, Germany, for lime kilns, Georg Mendheim, Germany, for tunnel kilns, Davy International, US, for reheat furnaces and many others.VEL had diversify into the high growth areas of telecom software and multimedia industry. In 1995-96, the company executed a number of important projects, amongst which was a sophisticated walking beam furnace for billets which the first of its kind in India corresponding to latest technology. Diversification included thermal applications in glass industry, one of them being in design and manufacture of heat treatment equipment and exhaust machines for colour T V tube industry.During 1996-97, the company won the prestigious Analyst Award 1996 in recognition of excellent track record in rewarding the investors.

