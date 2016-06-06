iifl-logo-icon 1
Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.58
(4.89%)
Jun 6, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Profit before tax

-4.32

-4.36

-1.37

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.09

-0.11

Tax paid

-2.81

1.27

0.37

Working capital

-4.59

-1.98

Other operating items

Operating

-11.84

-5.16

Capital expenditure

0.02

-0.28

Free cash flow

-11.82

-5.44

Equity raised

0.49

6.66

Investing

0

0

Financing

9.35

7.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.97

8.81

