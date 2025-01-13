iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thakral Services (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

81.02
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:41:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Thakral Services (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.52

3.52

3.52

3.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.42

-8.84

-5.58

-3.33

Net Worth

-8.9

-5.32

-2.06

0.19

Minority Interest

Debt

7.82

14.14

10.95

8.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1.08

8.82

8.89

9.17

Fixed Assets

0

1.35

0.25

0.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.42

5.97

8.21

8.34

Inventories

0

2.64

2.72

2.01

Inventory Days

44.22

Sundry Debtors

3.86

7.62

9.79

10.15

Debtor Days

223.32

Other Current Assets

0.73

3.37

4.42

4.05

Sundry Creditors

-5.13

-3.66

-3.82

-2.86

Creditor Days

62.92

Other Current Liabilities

-0.88

-4

-4.9

-5.01

Cash

0.32

1.48

0.41

0.38

Total Assets

-1.07

8.81

8.88

9.15

Thakral Services : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Thakral Services (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.