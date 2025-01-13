Thakral Services (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.52
3.52
3.52
3.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.42
-8.84
-5.58
-3.33
Net Worth
-8.9
-5.32
-2.06
0.19
Minority Interest
Debt
7.82
14.14
10.95
8.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.08
8.82
8.89
9.17
Fixed Assets
0
1.35
0.25
0.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.42
5.97
8.21
8.34
Inventories
0
2.64
2.72
2.01
Inventory Days
44.22
Sundry Debtors
3.86
7.62
9.79
10.15
Debtor Days
223.32
Other Current Assets
0.73
3.37
4.42
4.05
Sundry Creditors
-5.13
-3.66
-3.82
-2.86
Creditor Days
62.92
Other Current Liabilities
-0.88
-4
-4.9
-5.01
Cash
0.32
1.48
0.41
0.38
Total Assets
-1.07
8.81
8.88
9.15
