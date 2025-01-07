Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.58
23.29
20.92
19.53
yoy growth (%)
-28.79
11.33
7.12
-19.01
Raw materials
-7.54
-10.02
-8.61
-8.52
As % of sales
45.49
43.04
41.18
43.62
Employee costs
-5.85
-6.44
-6.19
-6.28
As % of sales
35.3
27.67
29.59
32.17
Other costs
-4.81
-5.99
-5.28
-4.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.01
25.71
25.27
24.45
Operating profit
-1.62
0.82
0.82
-0.04
OPM
-9.81
3.56
3.94
-0.25
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.27
-0.34
Interest expense
-0.55
-0.72
-0.72
-0.76
Other income
0.56
0.52
0.46
0.63
Profit before tax
-1.86
0.36
0.28
-0.51
Taxes
0
0
-0.08
-0.58
Tax rate
0
-0.29
-28.52
112.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.86
0.36
0.2
-1.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.86
0.36
0.2
-1.09
yoy growth (%)
-607.04
78.68
-118.73
-233.11
NPM
-11.24
1.57
0.98
-5.62
