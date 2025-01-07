iifl-logo-icon 1
Thakral Services (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

66.67
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.58

23.29

20.92

19.53

yoy growth (%)

-28.79

11.33

7.12

-19.01

Raw materials

-7.54

-10.02

-8.61

-8.52

As % of sales

45.49

43.04

41.18

43.62

Employee costs

-5.85

-6.44

-6.19

-6.28

As % of sales

35.3

27.67

29.59

32.17

Other costs

-4.81

-5.99

-5.28

-4.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.01

25.71

25.27

24.45

Operating profit

-1.62

0.82

0.82

-0.04

OPM

-9.81

3.56

3.94

-0.25

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.27

-0.34

Interest expense

-0.55

-0.72

-0.72

-0.76

Other income

0.56

0.52

0.46

0.63

Profit before tax

-1.86

0.36

0.28

-0.51

Taxes

0

0

-0.08

-0.58

Tax rate

0

-0.29

-28.52

112.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.86

0.36

0.2

-1.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.86

0.36

0.2

-1.09

yoy growth (%)

-607.04

78.68

-118.73

-233.11

NPM

-11.24

1.57

0.98

-5.62

