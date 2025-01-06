Thakral Services (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.86
0.36
0.28
-0.51
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.27
-0.34
Tax paid
0
0
-0.08
-0.58
Working capital
4.58
-0.23
-1.62
-0.87
Other operating items
Operating
2.46
-0.12
-1.69
-2.31
Capital expenditure
0.17
0.06
-0.33
0.08
Free cash flow
2.63
-0.05
-2.02
-2.23
Equity raised
-2.97
-3.75
-4.21
-2
Investing
0
-0.01
-0.02
0.01
Financing
11.56
6.07
9.17
11.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.21
2.25
2.91
7.68
