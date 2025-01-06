iifl-logo-icon 1
Thakral Services (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

63.51
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

Thakral Services FINANCIALS

Thakral Services FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.86

0.36

0.28

-0.51

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.27

-0.34

Tax paid

0

0

-0.08

-0.58

Working capital

4.58

-0.23

-1.62

-0.87

Other operating items

Operating

2.46

-0.12

-1.69

-2.31

Capital expenditure

0.17

0.06

-0.33

0.08

Free cash flow

2.63

-0.05

-2.02

-2.23

Equity raised

-2.97

-3.75

-4.21

-2

Investing

0

-0.01

-0.02

0.01

Financing

11.56

6.07

9.17

11.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.21

2.25

2.91

7.68

