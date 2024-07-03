Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹63.51
Prev. Close₹60.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.6
Day's High₹63.51
Day's Low₹63.38
52 Week's High₹60.49
52 Week's Low₹12.37
Book Value₹-7.8
Face Value₹3
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.52
3.52
3.52
3.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.42
-8.84
-5.58
-3.33
Net Worth
-8.9
-5.32
-2.06
0.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.58
23.29
20.92
19.53
yoy growth (%)
-28.79
11.33
7.12
-19.01
Raw materials
-7.54
-10.02
-8.61
-8.52
As % of sales
45.49
43.04
41.18
43.62
Employee costs
-5.85
-6.44
-6.19
-6.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.86
0.36
0.28
-0.51
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.27
-0.34
Tax paid
0
0
-0.08
-0.58
Working capital
4.58
-0.23
-1.62
-0.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.79
11.33
7.12
-19.01
Op profit growth
-296.31
0.48
-1,783.35
-103.26
EBIT growth
-219.43
8.39
313.97
-78
Net profit growth
-607.04
78.68
-118.73
-233.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
24.12
18.31
29.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.12
18.31
29.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.1
0.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Bikramjit Singh Thakral
Non Executive Director
C D P Rajendran
Non Executive Director
Kanwaljeet Singh Bawa
Chairman & Independent Directo
K R Vijayendra
Managing Director
Nirmala Sridhar
Independent Director
Muali Krishna Annapragada
Independent Director
Yanni Venkatesh Setty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Thakral Services (India) Ltd
Summary
Thakral Services (India) Limited was incorporated on January 25th, 1983 as Private Limited Company with the name Parvidhgaar Leasing Pvt. Ltd. On November 18, 1985, the Company was converted in to a Limited Company and renamed as Parvidhgaar Leasing & Finance Limited. The Company name further changed to Primeast Investments Limited on November 16, 1994. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Primeast Investments Limited to Thakral Services (India) Limited on February 06, 2007. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Electronic Security which comprises of CCTV, Access control, Fire Detection, Alarms, Intrusion Alarms and Solar Power Solutions.During the year 2011-12, the company extended its operations in the field of Photo Voltaic Modules and presently engaged in CCTV Sales.The organization is doing well in the Electronic Surveillance Solution business, especially in Banking Segment. Apart from that, it started spreading its roots across wider territories where the market can be grown at a faster phase, using the credibility already established in the other areas. Apart from Surveillance, the organization entered into the field of Biometrics as well. The organization is recognized for its electronic security services and solutions for more than a decade and has track record across products and solutions such as CCTV, Fire and Intrusion Alarm, Access Control. The Company has clients across major industry verticals. It work with some of the well-known b
The Thakral Services India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thakral Services India Ltd is ₹74.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thakral Services India Ltd is 0 and -7.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thakral Services India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thakral Services India Ltd is ₹12.37 and ₹60.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thakral Services India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.87%, 3 Years at 65.89%, 1 Year at 388.22%, 6 Month at 25.11%, 3 Month at 72.83% and 1 Month at 72.04%.
