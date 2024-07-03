iifl-logo-icon 1
Thakral Services (India) Ltd Share Price

63.51
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 63.51
  Day's High 63.51
  52 Wk High 60.49
  Prev. Close 60.49
  Day's Low 63.38
  52 Wk Low 12.37
  Turnover (lac) 1.6
  P/E 0
  Face Value 3
  Book Value -7.8
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 74.53
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Thakral Services (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

63.51

Prev. Close

60.49

Turnover(Lac.)

1.6

Day's High

63.51

Day's Low

63.38

52 Week's High

60.49

52 Week's Low

12.37

Book Value

-7.8

Face Value

3

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Thakral Services (India) Ltd Corporate Action

21 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Thakral Services (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Thakral Services (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.66%

Foreign: 39.66%

Indian: 34.33%

Non-Promoter- 25.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Thakral Services (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.52

3.52

3.52

3.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.42

-8.84

-5.58

-3.33

Net Worth

-8.9

-5.32

-2.06

0.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.58

23.29

20.92

19.53

yoy growth (%)

-28.79

11.33

7.12

-19.01

Raw materials

-7.54

-10.02

-8.61

-8.52

As % of sales

45.49

43.04

41.18

43.62

Employee costs

-5.85

-6.44

-6.19

-6.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.86

0.36

0.28

-0.51

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.27

-0.34

Tax paid

0

0

-0.08

-0.58

Working capital

4.58

-0.23

-1.62

-0.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.79

11.33

7.12

-19.01

Op profit growth

-296.31

0.48

-1,783.35

-103.26

EBIT growth

-219.43

8.39

313.97

-78

Net profit growth

-607.04

78.68

-118.73

-233.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

24.12

18.31

29.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.12

18.31

29.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.1

0.22

Thakral Services (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Thakral Services (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Bikramjit Singh Thakral

Non Executive Director

C D P Rajendran

Non Executive Director

Kanwaljeet Singh Bawa

Chairman & Independent Directo

K R Vijayendra

Managing Director

Nirmala Sridhar

Independent Director

Muali Krishna Annapragada

Independent Director

Yanni Venkatesh Setty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thakral Services (India) Ltd

Summary

Thakral Services (India) Limited was incorporated on January 25th, 1983 as Private Limited Company with the name Parvidhgaar Leasing Pvt. Ltd. On November 18, 1985, the Company was converted in to a Limited Company and renamed as Parvidhgaar Leasing & Finance Limited. The Company name further changed to Primeast Investments Limited on November 16, 1994. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Primeast Investments Limited to Thakral Services (India) Limited on February 06, 2007. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Electronic Security which comprises of CCTV, Access control, Fire Detection, Alarms, Intrusion Alarms and Solar Power Solutions.During the year 2011-12, the company extended its operations in the field of Photo Voltaic Modules and presently engaged in CCTV Sales.The organization is doing well in the Electronic Surveillance Solution business, especially in Banking Segment. Apart from that, it started spreading its roots across wider territories where the market can be grown at a faster phase, using the credibility already established in the other areas. Apart from Surveillance, the organization entered into the field of Biometrics as well. The organization is recognized for its electronic security services and solutions for more than a decade and has track record across products and solutions such as CCTV, Fire and Intrusion Alarm, Access Control. The Company has clients across major industry verticals.
Company FAQs

What is the Thakral Services India Ltd share price today?

The Thakral Services India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thakral Services India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thakral Services India Ltd is ₹74.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thakral Services India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thakral Services India Ltd is 0 and -7.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thakral Services India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thakral Services India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thakral Services India Ltd is ₹12.37 and ₹60.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thakral Services India Ltd?

Thakral Services India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.87%, 3 Years at 65.89%, 1 Year at 388.22%, 6 Month at 25.11%, 3 Month at 72.83% and 1 Month at 72.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thakral Services India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thakral Services India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.00 %

