Summary

Thakral Services (India) Limited was incorporated on January 25th, 1983 as Private Limited Company with the name Parvidhgaar Leasing Pvt. Ltd. On November 18, 1985, the Company was converted in to a Limited Company and renamed as Parvidhgaar Leasing & Finance Limited. The Company name further changed to Primeast Investments Limited on November 16, 1994. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Primeast Investments Limited to Thakral Services (India) Limited on February 06, 2007. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Electronic Security which comprises of CCTV, Access control, Fire Detection, Alarms, Intrusion Alarms and Solar Power Solutions.During the year 2011-12, the company extended its operations in the field of Photo Voltaic Modules and presently engaged in CCTV Sales.The organization is doing well in the Electronic Surveillance Solution business, especially in Banking Segment. Apart from that, it started spreading its roots across wider territories where the market can be grown at a faster phase, using the credibility already established in the other areas. Apart from Surveillance, the organization entered into the field of Biometrics as well. The organization is recognized for its electronic security services and solutions for more than a decade and has track record across products and solutions such as CCTV, Fire and Intrusion Alarm, Access Control. The Company has clients across major industry verticals. It work with some of the well-known b

Read More