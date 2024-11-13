iifl-logo-icon 1
Thakral Services (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Thakral Services CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 Considered and approved the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Appointment of Independent Director
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial result for the quarter ended 30/06/2024. Considered and approved the un-audited financial result for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202414 May 2024
THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 The Board of Directors in the meeting held on 30/05/2024 considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Financial result as on 31/03/2024 along with impact of audit qualification (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. The Board considered and approved the unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024)

Thakral Services: Related News

No Record Found

