Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 Considered and approved the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Appointment of Independent Director

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial result for the quarter ended 30/06/2024. Considered and approved the un-audited financial result for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 The Board of Directors in the meeting held on 30/05/2024 considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Financial result as on 31/03/2024 along with impact of audit qualification (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024