|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 Considered and approved the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial result for the quarter ended 30/06/2024. Considered and approved the un-audited financial result for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 The Board of Directors in the meeting held on 30/05/2024 considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Financial result as on 31/03/2024 along with impact of audit qualification (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. The Board considered and approved the unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024)
