Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.53
11.53
5.76
5.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.02
-17.45
-15.21
-10.1
Net Worth
-6.49
-5.92
-9.45
-4.34
Minority Interest
Debt
14.02
14.04
18.99
17.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.9
0.88
0.76
0.69
Total Liabilities
8.43
9
10.3
14.11
Fixed Assets
12.85
12.51
12.77
11.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.65
0.65
0.76
0.76
Networking Capital
-5.5
-5.35
-3.58
1.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.27
0.25
0.93
2.47
Debtor Days
153.54
540.55
Other Current Assets
0.47
0.45
0.58
1.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.76
-1.77
-0.11
Creditor Days
292.23
24.07
Other Current Liabilities
-6.19
-5.29
-3.32
-2.12
Cash
0.42
1.17
0.36
0.37
Total Assets
8.42
8.98
10.31
14.11
