Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.21
1.66
2.01
yoy growth (%)
32.55
-17.97
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.42
-0.33
As % of sales
18.83
25.78
16.8
Other costs
-2.72
-0.78
-1.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
123.47
47.08
68.93
Operating profit
-0.93
0.45
0.28
OPM
-42.31
27.13
14.26
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.64
-0.29
Interest expense
-1.78
-1.69
-0.43
Other income
0.01
0.81
0.27
Profit before tax
-3.3
-1.07
-0.16
Taxes
-0.07
-0.5
0
Tax rate
2.25
47.1
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.37
-1.57
-0.16
Exceptional items
-1.72
-0.06
0.04
Net profit
-5.1
-1.64
-0.12
yoy growth (%)
210
-85.96
NPM
-230.84
-98.7
-6.32
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.