Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹20.62
Prev. Close₹20.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.13
Day's High₹20.62
Day's Low₹19.64
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.53
11.53
5.76
5.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.02
-17.45
-15.21
-10.1
Net Worth
-6.49
-5.92
-9.45
-4.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.21
1.66
2.01
yoy growth (%)
32.55
-17.97
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.42
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.3
-1.07
-0.16
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.64
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.5
0
Working capital
-4.36
2.24
-3.75
0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.55
-17.97
Op profit growth
-306.72
-242.27
EBIT growth
-345.67
-144.57
Net profit growth
210
-85.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R Jagadeesan
Non Executive Director
Malathi Jagadeesan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Uma Maheswari
Independent Director
RAVINDRAN
Independent Director
KANDASAMI SENGODAN
Omalur Road,
Jagir Ammapalayam Post,
Tamil Nadu - 636302
Tel: 91-427-2345425
Website: http://www.thambbimodern.com
Email: tmsml@thambbimodern.com
Subramanian Building,
V Floor, 1 Club House Road,
Chennai - 600 002
Tel: 91-044-28460390 (5 L
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: cameo@cameoindia.com
Summary
Incorporated in 1977 to take over the business of Thambbi Modern Spinners - a partnership firm in existence since 1973 - Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd (TMSL) was promoted by N Ramasamy Udayar, who...
Read More
Reports by Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.