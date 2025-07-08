iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price Live

20.61
(-0.05%)
Feb 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.62
  • Day's High20.62
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close20.62
  • Day's Low19.64
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)13.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

20.62

Prev. Close

20.62

Turnover(Lac.)

13.13

Day's High

20.62

Day's Low

19.64

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:49 PM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.64%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 9.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.53

11.53

5.76

5.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.02

-17.45

-15.21

-10.1

Net Worth

-6.49

-5.92

-9.45

-4.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016

Revenue

2.21

1.66

2.01

yoy growth (%)

32.55

-17.97

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.42

-0.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-3.3

-1.07

-0.16

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.64

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.5

0

Working capital

-4.36

2.24

-3.75

0.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.55

-17.97

Op profit growth

-306.72

-242.27

EBIT growth

-345.67

-144.57

Net profit growth

210

-85.96

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R Jagadeesan

Non Executive Director

Malathi Jagadeesan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Uma Maheswari

Independent Director

RAVINDRAN

Independent Director

KANDASAMI SENGODAN

Registered Office

Omalur Road,

Jagir Ammapalayam Post,

Tamil Nadu - 636302

Tel: 91-427-2345425

Website: http://www.thambbimodern.com

Email: tmsml@thambbimodern.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

V Floor, 1 Club House Road,

Chennai - 600 002

Tel: 91-044-28460390 (5 L

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: cameo@cameoindia.com

Summary

Incorporated in 1977 to take over the business of Thambbi Modern Spinners - a partnership firm in existence since 1973 - Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd (TMSL) was promoted by N Ramasamy Udayar, who...
Read More

Reports by Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹23.75 Cr. as of 26 Feb ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and -3.66 as of 26 Feb ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Feb ‘24

What is the CAGR of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd?

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.22%, 3 Years at 54.58%, 1 Year at 47.32%, 6 Month at 21.38%, 3 Month at 10.15% and 1 Month at 4.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 90.65 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 9.23 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.