Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.73
Op profit growth
-70.76
EBIT growth
-202
Net profit growth
-86.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.09
17.17
EBIT margin
-7.85
9.44
Net profit margin
-62.16
-566.43
RoCE
-1.68
RoNW
-15.09
RoA
-3.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.83
-18.02
Book value per share
2.74
5.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.39
-0.33
P/B
1.44
1.17
EV/EBIDTA
130.23
26.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
1,946.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
399.87
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-85.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.15
-0.25
Net debt / equity
5.86
2.1
Net debt / op. profit
102.88
20.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-25.01
0
Employee costs
-32.31
-19.03
Other costs
-38.58
-63.79
