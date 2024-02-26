Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.3
-1.07
-0.16
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.64
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.5
0
Working capital
-4.36
2.24
-3.75
0.27
Other operating items
Operating
-8.34
0.01
-0.19
Capital expenditure
-0.8
0.96
8.9
0.17
Free cash flow
-9.15
0.98
-0.02
Equity raised
-20.2
-16.91
14.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
17.17
9.76
10.43
1.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-12.18
-6.16
16.25
No Record Found
