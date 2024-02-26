Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd Management Discussions

a. Industry structure and developments
Structure: - The Company has involved in Rental and property development activities. However it has obtained Rs. 294.89 lakhs of Rental Receipts and other income.
Developments: - The buildings of the Company have been leased out to generate income.
b. Opportunities and Threats
Opportunity: - The Company has started concentrating on leasing its existing land & building. Threats:- The Company sees no threat affecting the performance and growth.
c. Segment-wise or product-wise performance - Nil
d. Outlook
During the financial year 2022 - 2023, the Company has revenue from operations of Rs. 290.94 Lakhs as against Rs. 221.07 Lakhs in the financial year 2021 - 2022.
e. Risks and concerns
The Company is keep on assessing and minimizing risk and monitors it continuously.
f. Internal control systems and their adequacy
The Company is keep on reviewing internal audit function, discussion on internal audit reports, reviewing of vigil mechanism, internal control systems and review of risk management policies especially enterprise level risk management.
g. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance Financial Statement for the financial year 2022- 2023
|Particulars
|2022-23(in Lakhs)
|2021-22 (in Lakhs)
|Income
|Revenue from operations
|290.94
|221.07
|Other Income
|3.95
|1.84
|TOTAL
|294.89
|222.91
|Employee benefit expenses
|66.94
|41.64
|Finance costs
|173.71
|178.31
|Depreciation
|53.85
|60.31
|Other Expenses
|191.94
|272.98
|TOTAL
|486.44
|553.24
|Profit/(Loss) before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax
|(191.56)
|(330.33)
|Previous Year Adjustments
|9.39
|172.56
|Profit/(Loss) before tax
|(200.95)
|(502.89)
|Tax Expenses
|23.48
|7.44
|Total Income/(Loss)
|(224.43)
|(510.33)
Results in Operations:-
During the financial year 2022 - 2023, the Company has revenue from operations of Rs. 294.89 Lakhs as against Rs. 222.91 Lakhs in the financial year 2021 - 2022.
DECLARATION REGARDING COMPLIANCE BY BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL WITH THE COMPANYS CODE OF CONDUCT
This is to confirm that the company has adopted a code of conduct for its employees including the Managing Director and Executive Directors. In addition, the company has adopted a code of conduct for its Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. These codes are available on the companys website.
I confirm that the company has in respect of the year ended 31st March, 2023, received from the senior management team of the company and the member of the board a declaration of compliance with the code of conduct as applicable to them.
For the purpose of this declaration, senior management team means the chief financial officer cum Compliance Officer as on 31st March, 2023.
