The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.8
12.8
12.8
12.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
343.04
341.44
340.28
341.57
Net Worth
355.84
354.24
353.08
354.37
Minority Interest
Debt
77.74
79.18
77.13
70.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
73.54
74.11
74.21
74.36
Total Liabilities
507.12
507.53
504.42
498.77
Fixed Assets
382.67
385.18
387.43
390.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.32
9.32
9.32
9.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.05
0.18
Networking Capital
113.24
108.73
107.11
97.46
Inventories
67.3
61.92
61.29
58.17
Inventory Days
134.86
Sundry Debtors
49.65
44.08
50.71
42.75
Debtor Days
99.11
Other Current Assets
22.98
26.91
28.57
26.96
Sundry Creditors
-13.99
-14.8
-19.19
-17.37
Creditor Days
40.27
Other Current Liabilities
-12.7
-9.38
-14.27
-13.05
Cash
1.89
4.31
0.52
1.61
Total Assets
507.12
507.54
504.43
498.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.