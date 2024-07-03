Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTobacco Products
Open₹51.09
Prev. Close₹51.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.71
Day's High₹53.5
Day's Low₹50
52 Week's High₹67.5
52 Week's Low₹26.54
Book Value₹55.8
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)319.99
P/E89.63
EPS0.57
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.8
12.8
12.8
12.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
343.04
341.44
340.28
341.57
Net Worth
355.84
354.24
353.08
354.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
157.42
194.65
215.64
179.71
yoy growth (%)
-19.12
-9.73
19.99
50.64
Raw materials
-90.69
-112.66
-124.66
-103.36
As % of sales
57.6
57.87
57.8
57.51
Employee costs
-21.75
-26.08
-22.69
-18.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.5
10.47
24.4
18.29
Depreciation
-3.96
-3.78
-2.78
-2.23
Tax paid
-0.18
-2.88
-9.31
-6.84
Working capital
0.52
37.46
0.02
28.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.12
-9.73
19.99
50.64
Op profit growth
-47.32
-34.8
36.22
183.71
EBIT growth
-56.9
-42.25
37.85
204.82
Net profit growth
-95.68
-56.16
51.18
208.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
191.74
182.08
177.61
157.43
194.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
191.74
182.08
177.61
157.43
194.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.75
2.07
0.74
2.23
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ITC Ltd
ITC
442.5
|29.28
|6,03,064.44
|5,078.34
|2.85
|19,150.32
|58.3
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
GODFRYPHLP
4,916.35
|28.33
|26,570.19
|246.86
|1.1
|1,372.86
|772.57
VST Industries Ltd
VSTIND
328.2
|23.79
|5,783.77
|47.56
|4
|358.95
|66.69
NTC Industries Ltd
221.2
|381.39
|333.13
|1.47
|0
|11.73
|101.09
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd
51.02
|89.63
|326.84
|1.13
|0.2
|60.02
|55.8
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
K K Mohta
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Maheswary
Non Executive Director
R. P. Chetani
Whole Time Director & CEO
Bharat Mohta
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar Maheshwary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anup Gupta
Independent Director
Drisha Poddar
Independent Director
Surendra Bagri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd
Summary
The Indian Wood Products Company Limited was incorporated on 23rd December, 1919 by Mr. H N Gladstone and others of London, establishing the Katha Manufacturing Unit at Izzatnagar, Bareilly (U.P) and production commenced from 1920. In 1980, there was a change in management and the present promoters had acquired the control over the Company. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Katha in India. In 2015, Company had entered into a exclusive contract manufacturing agreement with Nanhe Mal Agro (India) Limited in Daman-UT for making katha. In 2016, it took a katha manufacturing plant in Baroda and also set up a Unit in Baroda in 2016-17. With effect from April 17, 2018, the commercial production of Gambier extracts through solvent extraction started at PT Sumatra Resources International, at Pangklan, West Sumatra Indonesia, a unit owned by joint venture company, Agro and Spice Pte. Ltd., Singapore. The Company launched new product line, i.e. Spices, in the brand name of IWP in the Eastern & Central Uttar Pradesh region and in the State of Assam in phase I in 2019. In 2021, the Companys manufacturing unit of Katha & Cutch in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, has successfully started commercial production w.e.f. June 27, 2020.
Read More
The The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd is ₹319.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd is 89.63 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd is ₹26.54 and ₹67.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.02%, 3 Years at 10.03%, 1 Year at 59.16%, 6 Month at 67.12%, 3 Month at 46.89% and 1 Month at -7.85%.
