iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd Share Price

50.02
(-2.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.09
  • Day's High53.5
  • 52 Wk High67.5
  • Prev. Close51.09
  • Day's Low50
  • 52 Wk Low 26.54
  • Turnover (lac)13.71
  • P/E89.63
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value55.8
  • EPS0.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)319.99
  • Div. Yield0.2
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tobacco Products

Open

51.09

Prev. Close

51.09

Turnover(Lac.)

13.71

Day's High

53.5

Day's Low

50

52 Week's High

67.5

52 Week's Low

26.54

Book Value

55.8

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

319.99

P/E

89.63

EPS

0.57

Divi. Yield

0.2

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.31%

Institutions: 0.31%

Non-Institutions: 28.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.8

12.8

12.8

12.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

343.04

341.44

340.28

341.57

Net Worth

355.84

354.24

353.08

354.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

157.42

194.65

215.64

179.71

yoy growth (%)

-19.12

-9.73

19.99

50.64

Raw materials

-90.69

-112.66

-124.66

-103.36

As % of sales

57.6

57.87

57.8

57.51

Employee costs

-21.75

-26.08

-22.69

-18.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.5

10.47

24.4

18.29

Depreciation

-3.96

-3.78

-2.78

-2.23

Tax paid

-0.18

-2.88

-9.31

-6.84

Working capital

0.52

37.46

0.02

28.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.12

-9.73

19.99

50.64

Op profit growth

-47.32

-34.8

36.22

183.71

EBIT growth

-56.9

-42.25

37.85

204.82

Net profit growth

-95.68

-56.16

51.18

208.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

191.74

182.08

177.61

157.43

194.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

191.74

182.08

177.61

157.43

194.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.75

2.07

0.74

2.23

0.25

View Annually Results

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ITC Ltd

ITC

442.5

29.286,03,064.445,078.342.8519,150.3258.3

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

GODFRYPHLP

4,916.35

28.3326,570.19246.861.11,372.86772.57

VST Industries Ltd

VSTIND

328.2

23.795,783.7747.564358.9566.69

NTC Industries Ltd

221.2

381.39333.131.47011.73101.09

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd

51.02

89.63326.841.130.260.0255.8

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

K K Mohta

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Maheswary

Non Executive Director

R. P. Chetani

Whole Time Director & CEO

Bharat Mohta

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar Maheshwary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anup Gupta

Independent Director

Drisha Poddar

Independent Director

Surendra Bagri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd

Summary

The Indian Wood Products Company Limited was incorporated on 23rd December, 1919 by Mr. H N Gladstone and others of London, establishing the Katha Manufacturing Unit at Izzatnagar, Bareilly (U.P) and production commenced from 1920. In 1980, there was a change in management and the present promoters had acquired the control over the Company. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Katha in India. In 2015, Company had entered into a exclusive contract manufacturing agreement with Nanhe Mal Agro (India) Limited in Daman-UT for making katha. In 2016, it took a katha manufacturing plant in Baroda and also set up a Unit in Baroda in 2016-17. With effect from April 17, 2018, the commercial production of Gambier extracts through solvent extraction started at PT Sumatra Resources International, at Pangklan, West Sumatra Indonesia, a unit owned by joint venture company, Agro and Spice Pte. Ltd., Singapore. The Company launched new product line, i.e. Spices, in the brand name of IWP in the Eastern & Central Uttar Pradesh region and in the State of Assam in phase I in 2019. In 2021, the Companys manufacturing unit of Katha & Cutch in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, has successfully started commercial production w.e.f. June 27, 2020.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd share price today?

The The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd is ₹319.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd is 89.63 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd is ₹26.54 and ₹67.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd?

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.02%, 3 Years at 10.03%, 1 Year at 59.16%, 6 Month at 67.12%, 3 Month at 46.89% and 1 Month at -7.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.12 %
Institutions - 0.32 %
Public - 28.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.