Summary

The Indian Wood Products Company Limited was incorporated on 23rd December, 1919 by Mr. H N Gladstone and others of London, establishing the Katha Manufacturing Unit at Izzatnagar, Bareilly (U.P) and production commenced from 1920. In 1980, there was a change in management and the present promoters had acquired the control over the Company. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Katha in India. In 2015, Company had entered into a exclusive contract manufacturing agreement with Nanhe Mal Agro (India) Limited in Daman-UT for making katha. In 2016, it took a katha manufacturing plant in Baroda and also set up a Unit in Baroda in 2016-17. With effect from April 17, 2018, the commercial production of Gambier extracts through solvent extraction started at PT Sumatra Resources International, at Pangklan, West Sumatra Indonesia, a unit owned by joint venture company, Agro and Spice Pte. Ltd., Singapore. The Company launched new product line, i.e. Spices, in the brand name of IWP in the Eastern & Central Uttar Pradesh region and in the State of Assam in phase I in 2019. In 2021, the Companys manufacturing unit of Katha & Cutch in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, has successfully started commercial production w.e.f. June 27, 2020.

