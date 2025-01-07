Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
157.42
194.65
215.64
179.71
yoy growth (%)
-19.12
-9.73
19.99
50.64
Raw materials
-90.69
-112.66
-124.66
-103.36
As % of sales
57.6
57.87
57.8
57.51
Employee costs
-21.75
-26.08
-22.69
-18.55
As % of sales
13.81
13.39
10.52
10.32
Other costs
-34.16
-35.36
-36.77
-34.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.7
18.16
17.05
19.28
Operating profit
10.82
20.54
31.51
23.13
OPM
6.87
10.55
14.61
12.87
Depreciation
-3.96
-3.78
-2.78
-2.23
Interest expense
-6.82
-6.53
-5.05
-3.07
Other income
0.47
0.25
0.72
0.46
Profit before tax
0.5
10.47
24.4
18.29
Taxes
-0.18
-2.88
-9.31
-6.84
Tax rate
-35.51
-27.55
-38.17
-37.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.32
7.58
15.08
11.45
Exceptional items
0
0
2.22
0
Net profit
0.32
7.58
17.31
11.45
yoy growth (%)
-95.68
-56.16
51.18
208.57
NPM
0.2
3.89
8.02
6.37
