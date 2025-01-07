iifl-logo-icon 1
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

52
(1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

157.42

194.65

215.64

179.71

yoy growth (%)

-19.12

-9.73

19.99

50.64

Raw materials

-90.69

-112.66

-124.66

-103.36

As % of sales

57.6

57.87

57.8

57.51

Employee costs

-21.75

-26.08

-22.69

-18.55

As % of sales

13.81

13.39

10.52

10.32

Other costs

-34.16

-35.36

-36.77

-34.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.7

18.16

17.05

19.28

Operating profit

10.82

20.54

31.51

23.13

OPM

6.87

10.55

14.61

12.87

Depreciation

-3.96

-3.78

-2.78

-2.23

Interest expense

-6.82

-6.53

-5.05

-3.07

Other income

0.47

0.25

0.72

0.46

Profit before tax

0.5

10.47

24.4

18.29

Taxes

-0.18

-2.88

-9.31

-6.84

Tax rate

-35.51

-27.55

-38.17

-37.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.32

7.58

15.08

11.45

Exceptional items

0

0

2.22

0

Net profit

0.32

7.58

17.31

11.45

yoy growth (%)

-95.68

-56.16

51.18

208.57

NPM

0.2

3.89

8.02

6.37

