The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.5
10.47
24.4
18.29
Depreciation
-3.96
-3.78
-2.78
-2.23
Tax paid
-0.18
-2.88
-9.31
-6.84
Working capital
0.52
37.46
0.02
28.04
Other operating items
Operating
-3.11
41.26
12.32
37.26
Capital expenditure
6.7
14.1
7.01
354.63
Free cash flow
3.59
55.36
19.34
391.89
Equity raised
683.03
666.68
618.77
325.14
Investing
0
1.76
4.19
3.07
Financing
0.23
41.57
19.92
30.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0.79
0.38
Net in cash
686.86
765.37
663.02
751.16
