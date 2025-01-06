iifl-logo-icon 1
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

50.02
(-2.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd

Indian Wood Prod FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.5

10.47

24.4

18.29

Depreciation

-3.96

-3.78

-2.78

-2.23

Tax paid

-0.18

-2.88

-9.31

-6.84

Working capital

0.52

37.46

0.02

28.04

Other operating items

Operating

-3.11

41.26

12.32

37.26

Capital expenditure

6.7

14.1

7.01

354.63

Free cash flow

3.59

55.36

19.34

391.89

Equity raised

683.03

666.68

618.77

325.14

Investing

0

1.76

4.19

3.07

Financing

0.23

41.57

19.92

30.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0.79

0.38

Net in cash

686.86

765.37

663.02

751.16

