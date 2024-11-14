iifl-logo-icon 1
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd Board Meeting

49.5
(1.19%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:00 PM

Indian Wood Prod CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The IndAS-Compliant Un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 2. Appointment of Mr. Ravi Chandak (DIN 10828077) as an Additional Director in the category of Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 14/11/2024 Outcome of 783rd Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The IndAs Compliant Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 2. Appointment of Sri Souvik Haldar (DIN 10696797) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director W.e.f. 31/07/2024 to hold office upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting 3. The Revised notice of the 104the Annual General Meeting along with Explanatory Statement u/s. 102(1) of the Companies Act 2013 shall be placed before the Board for approval With reference to letter dated July 22, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held today, July 31 2024 inter alia has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consolidated & Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; and 2. Recommendation of dividend if any on equity shares of the Company. Further to our letter dated 30th March 2024 and as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting Trading by Insiders the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company is under closure since 1st April 2024 for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives till the end of the 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results. Outcome of 780th Board Meeting - Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, Please find the enclosed herewith the E-Newspaper Cutting for the Publication of the Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 1. Financial Express (All India Editions) in English Language 2. Arthik Lipi (West Bengal Editio) in the Bengali Language. Read less.. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. The IndAS-compliant Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. ii. Appointment of Sri. Sumant Mimani (DIN 01251535) as an Additional Director in the Category of Independent Director w.e.f. 13/02/2024 to hold office upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. iii. Re-appointment of Sri Krishna Kumar Mohta (DIN 00702306) as Whole Time Director designated as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company and revision in remuneration subject to the approval of the Shareholders. iv. Re-appointment of Sri. Bharat Mohta (DIN 00392090) as Whole Time Director designated as CEO of the Company and revision in remuneration subject to the approval of the Shareholders. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023 Further to our letter dated February 5, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, February 13, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Indian Wood Prod: Related News

No Record Found

