|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|30 May 2024
|Outcome of 780th Board Meeting - Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 VOTING RESULT OF THE 104TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.