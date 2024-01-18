|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|-
|0.1
|5
|Final
|The Board has recommended a final Dividend of Re. 0.10 per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. 5% of the face value of the equity share) for the financial year 2023-24 to the Shareholders. The dividend if approved by the shareholder at the AGM, will be paid to eligible shareholders within the stipulated time.
