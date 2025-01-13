iifl-logo-icon 1
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Balance Sheet

1,302.05
(-1.10%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:46:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.77

-0.63

4.6

2.65

Net Worth

17.11

-0.29

4.94

2.99

Minority Interest

Debt

2.11

12

11.11

12.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.22

11.71

16.05

15.04

Fixed Assets

10.76

10.81

10.98

11.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.19

0.19

0.27

0.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.59

4.59

4.59

4.59

Networking Capital

-4.95

-3.92

0.14

-1.17

Inventories

1.11

2.13

2.02

1.83

Inventory Days

118.48

Sundry Debtors

0.07

0.14

0.05

0.02

Debtor Days

1.29

Other Current Assets

3.19

3.21

3.34

3.55

Sundry Creditors

-0.8

-1.29

-1.15

-2.74

Creditor Days

177.39

Other Current Liabilities

-8.52

-8.11

-4.12

-3.83

Cash

8.63

0.04

0.07

0.07

Total Assets

19.22

11.71

16.05

15.03

