The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.77
-0.63
4.6
2.65
Net Worth
17.11
-0.29
4.94
2.99
Minority Interest
Debt
2.11
12
11.11
12.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.22
11.71
16.05
15.04
Fixed Assets
10.76
10.81
10.98
11.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.19
0.27
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.59
4.59
4.59
4.59
Networking Capital
-4.95
-3.92
0.14
-1.17
Inventories
1.11
2.13
2.02
1.83
Inventory Days
118.48
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0.14
0.05
0.02
Debtor Days
1.29
Other Current Assets
3.19
3.21
3.34
3.55
Sundry Creditors
-0.8
-1.29
-1.15
-2.74
Creditor Days
177.39
Other Current Liabilities
-8.52
-8.11
-4.12
-3.83
Cash
8.63
0.04
0.07
0.07
Total Assets
19.22
11.71
16.05
15.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.