Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹1,444
Prev. Close₹1,420
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.53
Day's High₹1,444
Day's Low₹1,386
52 Week's High₹2,450.95
52 Week's Low₹729.55
Book Value₹454.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.77
-0.63
4.6
2.65
Net Worth
17.11
-0.29
4.94
2.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.63
10.29
10.9
12.9
yoy growth (%)
-45.24
-5.6
-15.51
-30.19
Raw materials
-3.06
-4.91
-4.56
-7.96
As % of sales
54.31
47.75
41.87
61.73
Employee costs
-2.82
-4.34
-4.07
-4.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.58
-4.21
-4.3
-7.64
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.2
-1.71
-1.84
Tax paid
1.82
0.01
0.47
0.03
Working capital
-0.49
-2.76
0.96
-4.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.24
-5.6
-15.51
-30.19
Op profit growth
-13.07
50.95
-37.14
-34.47
EBIT growth
-0.94
100.72
-68.39
-23.15
Net profit growth
-36.08
22.81
-51.11
-254.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
H B Doshi
Independent Director
Ramola Mahajani
Executive Director & CFO
Nihal H Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subodh Mawalankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Gianani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd
Summary
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd , promoted by the Walchand group, manufactures crystal sugar, candy sugar, confectionery and industrial machinery at its factory located in Ravalgaon, near Nashik. The Company has two segments viz. Sugar and Confectionery.Due to the expansion of the capacity from 1200 tonnes of cane crushed per day (TCD) to 2000 TCD, the company is eligible for incentives in the form of 100% free sale quota for 8 years. In 1996 it crushed 3.92 lac MT of sugarcane and produced 4.17 lac bags of sugar at the rate of 10.61% recovery and produced 4870 bags of candy sugar. It produced 6212 MT of confectionery during 1995-96.Modernisation of the companys confectionery unit was completed during the year 1995-96. The Sugar Industry in India came was regulated by the Government. Being an agro based industry, performance was largely dependent on weather and rainfall in the area of operation. However the prices of sugar were extremely unfavorable. The sales of confectionery division also got affected by various factors like competition, increase in costs,etc. Sugar Industry by nature is a seasonal industry, dependent on the sugarcane crop. Sugarcane needs good rainfall. The rainfall was not satisfactory resulting in lower availability of sugarcane.
Read More
The The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1414 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd is ₹48.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd is 0 and 3.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd is ₹729.55 and ₹2450.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.63%, 3 Years at 46.03%, 1 Year at 66.90%, 6 Month at -14.41%, 3 Month at -24.47% and 1 Month at -17.87%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.