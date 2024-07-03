iifl-logo-icon 1
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Share Price

1,414
(-0.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,444
  • Day's High1,444
  • 52 Wk High2,450.95
  • Prev. Close1,420
  • Day's Low1,386
  • 52 Wk Low 729.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.53
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value454.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1,444

Prev. Close

1,420

Turnover(Lac.)

0.53

Day's High

1,444

Day's Low

1,386

52 Week's High

2,450.95

52 Week's Low

729.55

Book Value

454.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Split

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 46.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.77

-0.63

4.6

2.65

Net Worth

17.11

-0.29

4.94

2.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.63

10.29

10.9

12.9

yoy growth (%)

-45.24

-5.6

-15.51

-30.19

Raw materials

-3.06

-4.91

-4.56

-7.96

As % of sales

54.31

47.75

41.87

61.73

Employee costs

-2.82

-4.34

-4.07

-4.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.58

-4.21

-4.3

-7.64

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.2

-1.71

-1.84

Tax paid

1.82

0.01

0.47

0.03

Working capital

-0.49

-2.76

0.96

-4.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.24

-5.6

-15.51

-30.19

Op profit growth

-13.07

50.95

-37.14

-34.47

EBIT growth

-0.94

100.72

-68.39

-23.15

Net profit growth

-36.08

22.81

-51.11

-254.51

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

H B Doshi

Independent Director

Ramola Mahajani

Executive Director & CFO

Nihal H Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subodh Mawalankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Gianani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd

Summary

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd , promoted by the Walchand group, manufactures crystal sugar, candy sugar, confectionery and industrial machinery at its factory located in Ravalgaon, near Nashik. The Company has two segments viz. Sugar and Confectionery.Due to the expansion of the capacity from 1200 tonnes of cane crushed per day (TCD) to 2000 TCD, the company is eligible for incentives in the form of 100% free sale quota for 8 years. In 1996 it crushed 3.92 lac MT of sugarcane and produced 4.17 lac bags of sugar at the rate of 10.61% recovery and produced 4870 bags of candy sugar. It produced 6212 MT of confectionery during 1995-96.Modernisation of the companys confectionery unit was completed during the year 1995-96. The Sugar Industry in India came was regulated by the Government. Being an agro based industry, performance was largely dependent on weather and rainfall in the area of operation. However the prices of sugar were extremely unfavorable. The sales of confectionery division also got affected by various factors like competition, increase in costs,etc. Sugar Industry by nature is a seasonal industry, dependent on the sugarcane crop. Sugarcane needs good rainfall. The rainfall was not satisfactory resulting in lower availability of sugarcane.
Company FAQs

What is the The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd share price today?

The The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1414 today.

What is the Market Cap of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd is ₹48.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd is 0 and 3.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd is ₹729.55 and ₹2450.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd?

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.63%, 3 Years at 46.03%, 1 Year at 66.90%, 6 Month at -14.41%, 3 Month at -24.47% and 1 Month at -17.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.30 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 46.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd

