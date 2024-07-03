iifl-logo-icon 1
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Company Summary

Jan 14, 2025|12:51:00 PM

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Summary

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd , promoted by the Walchand group, manufactures crystal sugar, candy sugar, confectionery and industrial machinery at its factory located in Ravalgaon, near Nashik. The Company has two segments viz. Sugar and Confectionery.Due to the expansion of the capacity from 1200 tonnes of cane crushed per day (TCD) to 2000 TCD, the company is eligible for incentives in the form of 100% free sale quota for 8 years. In 1996 it crushed 3.92 lac MT of sugarcane and produced 4.17 lac bags of sugar at the rate of 10.61% recovery and produced 4870 bags of candy sugar. It produced 6212 MT of confectionery during 1995-96.Modernisation of the companys confectionery unit was completed during the year 1995-96. The Sugar Industry in India came was regulated by the Government. Being an agro based industry, performance was largely dependent on weather and rainfall in the area of operation. However the prices of sugar were extremely unfavorable. The sales of confectionery division also got affected by various factors like competition, increase in costs,etc. Sugar Industry by nature is a seasonal industry, dependent on the sugarcane crop. Sugarcane needs good rainfall. The rainfall was not satisfactory resulting in lower availability of sugarcane.

