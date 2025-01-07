Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.63
10.29
10.9
12.9
yoy growth (%)
-45.24
-5.6
-15.51
-30.19
Raw materials
-3.06
-4.91
-4.56
-7.96
As % of sales
54.31
47.75
41.87
61.73
Employee costs
-2.82
-4.34
-4.07
-4.29
As % of sales
50.13
42.24
37.37
33.26
Other costs
-3.04
-4.81
-4.77
-4.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.96
46.8
43.76
35.92
Operating profit
-3.29
-3.78
-2.5
-3.99
OPM
-58.4
-36.79
-23
-30.92
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.2
-1.71
-1.84
Interest expense
-1.3
-0.9
-2.65
-2.43
Other income
0.22
0.68
2.57
0.62
Profit before tax
-4.58
-4.21
-4.3
-7.64
Taxes
1.82
0.01
0.47
0.03
Tax rate
-39.89
-0.33
-11.06
-0.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.75
-4.19
-3.82
-7.6
Exceptional items
-0.16
-0.37
0.1
0
Net profit
-2.91
-4.56
-3.71
-7.6
yoy growth (%)
-36.08
22.81
-51.11
-254.51
NPM
-51.79
-44.37
-34.1
-58.94
