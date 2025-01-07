iifl-logo-icon 1
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,386.7
(-1.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.63

10.29

10.9

12.9

yoy growth (%)

-45.24

-5.6

-15.51

-30.19

Raw materials

-3.06

-4.91

-4.56

-7.96

As % of sales

54.31

47.75

41.87

61.73

Employee costs

-2.82

-4.34

-4.07

-4.29

As % of sales

50.13

42.24

37.37

33.26

Other costs

-3.04

-4.81

-4.77

-4.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.96

46.8

43.76

35.92

Operating profit

-3.29

-3.78

-2.5

-3.99

OPM

-58.4

-36.79

-23

-30.92

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.2

-1.71

-1.84

Interest expense

-1.3

-0.9

-2.65

-2.43

Other income

0.22

0.68

2.57

0.62

Profit before tax

-4.58

-4.21

-4.3

-7.64

Taxes

1.82

0.01

0.47

0.03

Tax rate

-39.89

-0.33

-11.06

-0.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.75

-4.19

-3.82

-7.6

Exceptional items

-0.16

-0.37

0.1

0

Net profit

-2.91

-4.56

-3.71

-7.6

yoy growth (%)

-36.08

22.81

-51.11

-254.51

NPM

-51.79

-44.37

-34.1

-58.94

