The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,414
(-0.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

The Ravalgaon FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.58

-4.21

-4.3

-7.64

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.2

-1.71

-1.84

Tax paid

1.82

0.01

0.47

0.03

Working capital

-0.49

-2.76

0.96

-4.54

Other operating items

Operating

-3.45

-7.16

-4.58

-13.99

Capital expenditure

0.38

-37.54

-0.2

-0.31

Free cash flow

-3.07

-44.7

-4.78

-14.3

Equity raised

11.13

0.34

-12.25

2.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

18.01

25.88

36.07

6.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

26.07

-18.47

19.03

-4.72

