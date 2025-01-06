The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.58
-4.21
-4.3
-7.64
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.2
-1.71
-1.84
Tax paid
1.82
0.01
0.47
0.03
Working capital
-0.49
-2.76
0.96
-4.54
Other operating items
Operating
-3.45
-7.16
-4.58
-13.99
Capital expenditure
0.38
-37.54
-0.2
-0.31
Free cash flow
-3.07
-44.7
-4.78
-14.3
Equity raised
11.13
0.34
-12.25
2.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
18.01
25.88
36.07
6.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.07
-18.47
19.03
-4.72
