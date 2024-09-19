Pursuant to provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the copy of newspaper advertisement, published today i.e. on Saturday, August 24, 2024 in The Free Press Journal (English Newspaper) and Nav Shakti (Marathi Newspaper) in compliance with General Circular No. 9/2023 dated September 25, 2023 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs in relation to 89th (Eighty-Ninth) Annual General Meeting of the Company schedule to be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Proceedings of 89th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 01:00 P.M through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) Submission of voting results under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with consolidated scrutinizers report of the 89th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)