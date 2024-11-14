iifl-logo-icon 1
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 16, 2025|01:53:00 PM

The Ravalgaon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. In this regard and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we herein enclose the copy of the Newspaper Advertisement dated November 15, 2024 published in The Free Press Journal (English Newspaper). Further, publication in Nav Shakti (Marathi Newspaper) will be released tomorrow, Saturday, November 16, 2024. The same will be communicated to the stock exchange in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Results-Financial Results for March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 06, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Financial Results for 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

The Ravalgaon: Related News

No Record Found

