The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having face value of Rs.10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs.1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Further, the Board recommended consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed herewith as Annexure ll. Please find our intimation under Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that THEMIS MEDICARE LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE THEMIS MEDICARE LTD. (530199) RECORD DATE 10.10.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/10/2023 DR-630/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE083B01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/10/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26..09.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Themis Medicare Limited (THEMISMED) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 10, 2023. Symbol THEMISMED Company Name Themis Medicare Limited New ISIN INE083B01024 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 10, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 04.10.2023)