Thinkink Picturez Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
55.46
14.81
14.81
14.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.73
18.28
15.54
15.73
Net Worth
78.19
33.09
30.35
30.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0.5
0.69
0.5
0.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
78.69
33.78
30.85
31.14
Fixed Assets
0.62
0.76
0.5
0.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.15
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.04
0.03
0.01
Networking Capital
51.72
32.86
30.24
30.38
Inventories
34.76
22.05
21.39
26.81
Inventory Days
4,879.59
201.54
Sundry Debtors
6.58
29.44
33.81
36.69
Debtor Days
7,712.9
275.81
Other Current Assets
23.01
10.39
10.41
13.34
Sundry Creditors
-9.43
-25.74
-28.92
-35.23
Creditor Days
6,597.37
264.83
Other Current Liabilities
-3.2
-3.28
-6.45
-11.23
Cash
1.15
0.08
0.04
0.03
Total Assets
78.7
33.79
30.86
31.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.