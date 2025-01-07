Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.6
48.55
32.41
44.83
yoy growth (%)
-96.7
49.77
-27.69
216.63
Raw materials
0
-19.01
-29.33
-43.42
As % of sales
0
39.16
90.47
96.84
Employee costs
-0.72
-0.56
-0.22
-0.07
As % of sales
45.54
1.15
0.68
0.17
Other costs
-1.26
-27.12
-2.05
-0.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
79.06
55.85
6.34
1.51
Operating profit
-0.39
1.85
0.8
0.65
OPM
-24.61
3.81
2.49
1.46
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.14
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.04
-0.27
-0.26
Other income
0.6
0.16
0.16
0.26
Profit before tax
-0.03
1.82
0.68
0.63
Taxes
-0.15
-0.47
-0.17
-0.19
Tax rate
423.51
-26
-25.8
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.18
1.35
0.5
0.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.18
1.35
0.5
0.43
yoy growth (%)
-113.91
165.69
16.16
27.99
NPM
-11.77
2.78
1.57
0.97
