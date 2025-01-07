iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thinkink Picturez Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.51
(-1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:11:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Thinkink Picturez Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.6

48.55

32.41

44.83

yoy growth (%)

-96.7

49.77

-27.69

216.63

Raw materials

0

-19.01

-29.33

-43.42

As % of sales

0

39.16

90.47

96.84

Employee costs

-0.72

-0.56

-0.22

-0.07

As % of sales

45.54

1.15

0.68

0.17

Other costs

-1.26

-27.12

-2.05

-0.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

79.06

55.85

6.34

1.51

Operating profit

-0.39

1.85

0.8

0.65

OPM

-24.61

3.81

2.49

1.46

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.14

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.04

-0.27

-0.26

Other income

0.6

0.16

0.16

0.26

Profit before tax

-0.03

1.82

0.68

0.63

Taxes

-0.15

-0.47

-0.17

-0.19

Tax rate

423.51

-26

-25.8

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.18

1.35

0.5

0.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.18

1.35

0.5

0.43

yoy growth (%)

-113.91

165.69

16.16

27.99

NPM

-11.77

2.78

1.57

0.97

Thinkink Picture : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Thinkink Picturez Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.