Thinkink Picturez Ltd Share Price

1.57
(-1.88%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.57
  • Day's High1.57
  • 52 Wk High11.75
  • Prev. Close1.6
  • Day's Low1.57
  • 52 Wk Low 1.57
  • Turnover (lac)14.07
  • P/E157
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.19
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74.43
  • Div. Yield0.4
Thinkink Picturez Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Split

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Oct, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

15 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 29 Mar, 2024

Thinkink Picturez Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Thinkink Picturez Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.56%

Institutions: 2.55%

Non-Institutions: 97.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Thinkink Picturez Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

55.46

14.81

14.81

14.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.73

18.28

15.54

15.73

Net Worth

78.19

33.09

30.35

30.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.6

48.55

32.41

44.83

yoy growth (%)

-96.7

49.77

-27.69

216.63

Raw materials

0

-19.01

-29.33

-43.42

As % of sales

0

39.16

90.47

96.84

Employee costs

-0.72

-0.56

-0.22

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

1.82

0.68

0.63

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.14

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.47

-0.17

-0.19

Working capital

-0.11

0.78

5.81

-4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-96.7

49.77

-27.69

216.63

Op profit growth

-121.23

129

23.38

109.39

EBIT growth

-98.8

95.14

7.05

76.95

Net profit growth

-113.91

165.69

16.16

27.99

Thinkink Picturez Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Thinkink Picturez Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namrata Karwa

Joint Managing Director

Vimal Kumar Lahoti

Chairman & Managing Director

Raaj Shaandilyaa

Independent Director

Bhaumik jitendra Sampat

Independent Director

Krishanu Singh Rathore

Director

Ritu Lahoti

Independent Director

Prashant Bajaj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thinkink Picturez Ltd

Summary

Thinkink Picturez Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Oyeeee Media Private Limited as on 16th April 2008 as a Private Limited Company. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Oyeeee Media Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 1st December, 2014 and further changed to Think Inn Studio Limited on April 05, 2018. The Company name was again changed from Think Inn Studio Limited to Thinkink Picturez Limited in November, 2019.Thinkink is an entertainment provider, operating across television, movies and other entertainment platforms. The Company has beeninfluencing the entertainment sector for a decade and is now widely recognized for driving mass entertainment with its every venture. The Company offers services such as concept development, casting, set designing, scriptwriting, location scouting, photography, editing, sound effects, and mixing service. The stories and the characters weaved in content give an expression to the experiences of the viewers. A story of an individual realising her dreams spawns a million new aspirations. Humanity has withstood real-life tribulations by drawing motivation from inspirational entertainment. Thinkink was born out of a passion to create the best content in Film Production, TV and Web Shows, both Fiction and Non-Fiction. The Company is a professionally managed and growing organization which aims at strengthening and establishing itself as the foremost provider of Film/TV Management ser
Company FAQs

What is the Thinkink Picturez Ltd share price today?

The Thinkink Picturez Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thinkink Picturez Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thinkink Picturez Ltd is ₹74.43 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thinkink Picturez Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thinkink Picturez Ltd is 157 and 0.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thinkink Picturez Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thinkink Picturez Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thinkink Picturez Ltd is ₹1.57 and ₹11.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thinkink Picturez Ltd?

Thinkink Picturez Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.17%, 3 Years at -30.37%, 1 Year at -83.61%, 6 Month at -51.09%, 3 Month at -45.49% and 1 Month at -16.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thinkink Picturez Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thinkink Picturez Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 2.55 %
Public - 97.45 %

