Summary

Thinkink Picturez Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Oyeeee Media Private Limited as on 16th April 2008 as a Private Limited Company. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Oyeeee Media Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 1st December, 2014 and further changed to Think Inn Studio Limited on April 05, 2018. The Company name was again changed from Think Inn Studio Limited to Thinkink Picturez Limited in November, 2019.Thinkink is an entertainment provider, operating across television, movies and other entertainment platforms. The Company has beeninfluencing the entertainment sector for a decade and is now widely recognized for driving mass entertainment with its every venture. The Company offers services such as concept development, casting, set designing, scriptwriting, location scouting, photography, editing, sound effects, and mixing service. The stories and the characters weaved in content give an expression to the experiences of the viewers. A story of an individual realising her dreams spawns a million new aspirations. Humanity has withstood real-life tribulations by drawing motivation from inspirational entertainment. Thinkink was born out of a passion to create the best content in Film Production, TV and Web Shows, both Fiction and Non-Fiction. The Company is a professionally managed and growing organization which aims at strengthening and establishing itself as the foremost provider of Film/TV Management ser

