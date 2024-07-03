SectorEntertainment
Open₹1.57
Prev. Close₹1.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.07
Day's High₹1.57
Day's Low₹1.57
52 Week's High₹11.75
52 Week's Low₹1.57
Book Value₹3.19
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.43
P/E157
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0.4
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
55.46
14.81
14.81
14.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.73
18.28
15.54
15.73
Net Worth
78.19
33.09
30.35
30.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.6
48.55
32.41
44.83
yoy growth (%)
-96.7
49.77
-27.69
216.63
Raw materials
0
-19.01
-29.33
-43.42
As % of sales
0
39.16
90.47
96.84
Employee costs
-0.72
-0.56
-0.22
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
1.82
0.68
0.63
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.14
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.47
-0.17
-0.19
Working capital
-0.11
0.78
5.81
-4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-96.7
49.77
-27.69
216.63
Op profit growth
-121.23
129
23.38
109.39
EBIT growth
-98.8
95.14
7.05
76.95
Net profit growth
-113.91
165.69
16.16
27.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namrata Karwa
Joint Managing Director
Vimal Kumar Lahoti
Chairman & Managing Director
Raaj Shaandilyaa
Independent Director
Bhaumik jitendra Sampat
Independent Director
Krishanu Singh Rathore
Director
Ritu Lahoti
Independent Director
Prashant Bajaj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Thinkink Picturez Ltd
Summary
Thinkink Picturez Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Oyeeee Media Private Limited as on 16th April 2008 as a Private Limited Company. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Oyeeee Media Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 1st December, 2014 and further changed to Think Inn Studio Limited on April 05, 2018. The Company name was again changed from Think Inn Studio Limited to Thinkink Picturez Limited in November, 2019.Thinkink is an entertainment provider, operating across television, movies and other entertainment platforms. The Company has beeninfluencing the entertainment sector for a decade and is now widely recognized for driving mass entertainment with its every venture. The Company offers services such as concept development, casting, set designing, scriptwriting, location scouting, photography, editing, sound effects, and mixing service. The stories and the characters weaved in content give an expression to the experiences of the viewers. A story of an individual realising her dreams spawns a million new aspirations. Humanity has withstood real-life tribulations by drawing motivation from inspirational entertainment. Thinkink was born out of a passion to create the best content in Film Production, TV and Web Shows, both Fiction and Non-Fiction. The Company is a professionally managed and growing organization which aims at strengthening and establishing itself as the foremost provider of Film/TV Management ser
Read More
The Thinkink Picturez Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thinkink Picturez Ltd is ₹74.43 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thinkink Picturez Ltd is 157 and 0.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thinkink Picturez Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thinkink Picturez Ltd is ₹1.57 and ₹11.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Thinkink Picturez Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.17%, 3 Years at -30.37%, 1 Year at -83.61%, 6 Month at -51.09%, 3 Month at -45.49% and 1 Month at -16.04%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.