Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Thinkink Picturez Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday December 16 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to discuss and deliberate on several key strategic initiatives aimed at driving long-term growth and enhancing shareholder value. The agenda inter alia includes: 1. Proposal for Bonus Issue 2. Declaration of Dividend 3. Expansion into Hollywood with Dedicated Cinematic Universe Genres. Revised outcome for the meeting of the Board of Directors of Thinkink Picturez Limited is held today i.e. Monday, December 16, 2024 commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04.15 pm at the Registered office of the Company situated at A-206, Eversun CHS Ltd Sahakar Nagar, J P Road, Andheri West, Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400053 Interim Dividend & Bonus issue Inter alia to discuss and deliberate on several key strategic initiatives aimed at driving long-term growth and enhancing shareholder value. The agenda inter alia includes: 1. Proposal for Bonus Issue 2. Declaration of Dividend 3. Expansion into Hollywood with Dedicated Cinematic Universe Genres. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 05/12/2024) With regards to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Thinkink Picturez Limited is held today i.e. Monday, December 16, 2024 commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04.15 pm at the Registered office of the Company situated at A-206, Eversun CHS Ltd Sahakar Nagar, J P Road, Andheri West, Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400053 Revised outcome for the meeting of the Board of Directors of Thinkink Picturez Limited is held today i.e. Monday, December 16, 2024 commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04.15 pm at the Registered office of the Company situated at A-206, Eversun CHS Ltd Sahakar Nagar, J P Road, Andheri West, Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400053 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024) NIL Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 16.12.2024) Clarification regarding mode for EGM (1/2024-25) to be held on 11/01/2025 through video conferencing /other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 27 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Thinkink Picturez Limited pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Allotment of Equity Shares

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Thinkink Picturez Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon.

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Thinkink Picturez Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed herewith Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Monday October 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider discuss and decide various matters in connection with the proposed Rights Issue. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Thinkink Picturez Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/10/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Thinkink Picturez Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To augment the financial resources of the Company via funds raising by way of Issue of Equity Shares/ convertible instruments/ other securities through preferential allotment right issue QIPs ADR GDR FCCB or any other method or combination thereof in one or more tranches; 2. Any other businesses with the permission of the Chair. In pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (hereinafter referred as Listing Regulation), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Friday, September 06 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Approval for raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares having face value of ?1.00/- (Rupee One Only) (Equity Shares) for an aggregate amount not more than Rs. 49,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Nine Crore Only) on right issue basis, on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. For further information please find enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Thinkink Picturez Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon and any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, August 01, 2024 at the registered office of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, July 06, 2024 attached herewith.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Thinkink Picturez Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon; and any other matter with the permission of the chair as may deem fit. Enclosed herewith Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, May 08, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, April, 2024

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. March 28, 2024.

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 22 Feb 2024

Thinkink Picturez Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Thinkink Picturez Limited (Scrip Code: 539310) is scheduled to be held on Friday March 01 2024 at the registered office of the Company. The agenda of the Meeting inter alia includes: 1. Stock Split: The Board will consider a proposal for the sub-division of the Companys equity shares of face value of ?5 each subject to the approval of the shareholders and relevant regulatory authorities. 2. Bonus Issue: The Board will also consider the issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders of the Company in a ratio to be determined subject to necessary approvals. To deliberate on issuing bonus shares to our shareholders rewarding them for their continued support and increasing the equity base of the company. 3. Dividend Declaration: The board will consider declaring a dividend of up to ? 3 per share. Thinkink Picturez Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Stock Split 2. Issuance of Bonus Shares 3. Declaration of Dividend upto Rs. 3/- per share. Kindly take on record and disseminate the same accordingly. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 01.03.2024) Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. Friday, March 15, 2024. Kindly take on record the same. 1.Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- fully paid- up for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. Fixed Friday, March 29, 2024 as the Record Date for the aforesaid Interim Dividend. The aforesaid Interim Dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 13, 2024. 3. Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (one) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval. The Record date for the purpose of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval from the shareholders through Postal Ballot and will be intimated in due course. 4. Approved the alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares, subject to shareholders approval The Board did not approve the Bonus Issue shares due to unavoidable circumstances. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024