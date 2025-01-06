Thinkink Picturez Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
1.82
0.68
0.63
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.14
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.47
-0.17
-0.19
Working capital
-0.11
0.78
5.81
-4
Other operating items
Operating
-0.49
2
6.3
-3.58
Capital expenditure
-0.04
0.56
0.33
0
Free cash flow
-0.53
2.56
6.63
-3.58
Equity raised
31.45
27.83
25.9
25.03
Investing
0
-1.98
0
2.03
Financing
1.1
5.6
5
0.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.02
34.01
37.53
23.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.