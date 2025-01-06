iifl-logo-icon 1
Thinkink Picturez Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.54
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Thinkink Picture FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

1.82

0.68

0.63

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.14

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.47

-0.17

-0.19

Working capital

-0.11

0.78

5.81

-4

Other operating items

Operating

-0.49

2

6.3

-3.58

Capital expenditure

-0.04

0.56

0.33

0

Free cash flow

-0.53

2.56

6.63

-3.58

Equity raised

31.45

27.83

25.9

25.03

Investing

0

-1.98

0

2.03

Financing

1.1

5.6

5

0.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

32.02

34.01

37.53

23.64

