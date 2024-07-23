Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. Friday, March 15, 2024. Kindly take on record the same. Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (one) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 5/-(Rupees Five only) each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval. The Record date for the purpose of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval from the shareholders through Postal Ballot and will be intimated in due course Board fixes Record Date for the purpose of Split/ Subdivision of Equity Shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024) Revised Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that THINKINK PICTUREZ LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE THINKINK PICTUREZ LTD (539310) RECORD DATE 09.08.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 09/08/2024 DR-691/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE365S01037 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 09/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240730-41 dated July 30, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN Number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code THINKINK PICTUREZ LTD (539310) New ISIN No. INE365S01045 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1 /- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 09-08-2024 (DR- 691/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.08.2024)