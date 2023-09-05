TO THE MEMBERS

THINKINK PICTUREZ LIMITED

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the Fifteenth (15th) Annual Report of M/s ThinkinkPicturez Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), along with the Audited Accounts of your Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023. The Financial performance of your Company during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023; as compared to the previous financial year are summarised below:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Total Income 2,560.37 1,040.83 Total Expenditure 1,965.65 634.64 Profit Before Taxation 594.72 406.19 Tax Expense 150.05 102.83 Profit for the period 444.67 303.36 Brought forward from previous year 688.05 365.84 Surplus carried to Balance Sheet 1,132.72 688.05

COMPANY PERFORMANCE

Your Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 under Sections 129, 133 and Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

The Companys total income during the year stood at Rs.2,560.37 Lakhs, as compared to Rs.1,040.83 Lakhs in the previous year. The Companys profit before tax is Rs.594.72 Lakhs during the year, as compared to a profit of Rs.406.19 Lakhs in the previous year. The Company earned a net profit of Rs.444.67 Lakhs, as against a net profit of Rs.303.36 Lakhs in the previous year.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The lockdowns and restrictions imposed on various activities due to COVID - 19 pandemic, while being a necessary measure to contain its spread, have also posed an unprecedented challenge to all businesses and the business operations and the Company have also been impacted.

Availability of fresh content is constrained because of stoppage of all the shooting and other allied production activities resulting in revenue loss for the Company. Availability of new digital content is constrained because of stoppage of fresh productions and the Company has managed to release shows that were in inventory.

There was no major impact on control environment and operating effectiveness of internal controls as the month end / year end / other controls were operated by way of digital or e-mail sign-offs and online reviews through teleconferencing and Video Conference during the lock down period.

The Company managed to ensure smooth functioning of critical operations by providing necessary digital infrastructure including laptops / desktops, VPN access, video conferencing tools, etc. to allow employees to operate from home. All on site production remained closed as the Company followed local regulations during the lockdown.

Company understands that this is a temporary setback and is confident that the economy and the media and entertainment sector will bounce back soon with rejuvenated demand and advertising spends.

The Company sees a positive trend of content aggregators needing more content, allowing the Company to profitably sell its produced content. The Company continues to evaluate alternate options to monetise its content.

Even though the current situation is very volatile, we are confident about our ability to manage the crisis and come out of it in a strengthened position. The Company has taken various steps to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the business.

DIVIDEND

Based on the Companys performance, the Directors of your Company recommend a dividend of Rs. 0.15/- per share of Rs. 5/- each, subject to the approval of the Members.

Pursuant to the Finance Act, 2020, dividend income is taxable in the hands of the Members w.e.f. April 1, 2020 and the Company is required to deduct tax at source (TDS) from dividend paid to the Members at prescribed rates as per the Income-tax Act, 1961. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 22, 2023 to Friday, September 29, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023.

AMOUNTS PROPOSED TO CARRY TO THE RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount out of the profit earned to reserve account during the year under review. The entire profit earned during the year under review is being carried forward under Profit & Loss Account.

PREFERENTIAL ISSUE

Pursuant to the approval of the Board at its meeting held on November 14, 2022 and approval of the members of the Company at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 12, 2022, upon receipt of minimum 25% of the issue price per warrant (i.e. Rs.17.50/- per warrant) as upfront payment ("Warrant subscription price"), the Company in tranches has allotted 1,81,50,000 (One Crore Eighty-One Lakhs Fifty Thousand) warrants, on preferential basis to identified non-promoter persons/ entity, at a price of Rs.70/- each payable in cash ("Warrant Issue price").

Each warrant, so allotted, is convertible into one fully paid- up equity share of the Company having face value of Rs.5 (Rupees Five only) each in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, on payment of the balance amount being 75% of the issue price per warrant from the Allottees pursuant to exercise of conversion option against each such warrant, within 18 months from the date of allotment of warrants.

Subsequently pursuant to the approval of the Board at its meeting held on March 11, 2023 and approval of the members of the Company at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on April 05, 2023, upon receipt of minimum 25% of the issue price per warrant (i.e. Rs.21/- per warrant) as upfront payment ("Warrant subscription price"), the Company in tranches has allotted 1,05,00,000 (One Crore Five Lakhs) warrants, on preferential basis to identified non-promoter persons/entity, at a price of Rs.81/- each payable in cash ("Warrant Issue price").

Each warrant, so allotted, is convertible into one fully paid- up equity share of the Company having face value of Rs.5 (Rupees Five only) each in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, on payment of the balance amount being 75% of the issue price per warrant from the Allottees pursuant to exercise of conversion option against each such warrant, within 18 months from the date of allotment of warrants.

There is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds from the preferential issue of warrants, from the objects as stated in the Explanatory Statement to the Notice of the EGM dated November 14, 2022 and March 11, 2023.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial year relate and the date of this report.

SIGNIFICANT/MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Internal Control Systems are commensurate with the nature, size and complexity of its business and ensure proper safeguarding of assets, maintaining proper accounting record and providing reliable financial information. Your Companys Internal Control ensures that all assets of the Company are safeguarded and protected, proper prevention and detection of frauds and errors and all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported appropriately.

Your Company has an adequate system of internal financial controls commensurate with its size and scale of operations, procedures and policies, ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

Such practice provides reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with the applicable legislations. Your Company also monitors through its Internal Audit Team the requirements of processes in order to prevent or timely detect unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys Assets which could have a material effect on the Financial Statements of the Company. The Internal Audit function is responsible to assist the Audit Committee on an independent basis with a complete review of the risk assessments and associated management action plans.

During the year under review, the Internal Financial Control Audit was carried out by the Statutory Auditors, the Report of which is forming part of this Annual Report.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s JMMK& Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, Firm Registration No. 120459W have conveyed their consent to be appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company along with a confirmation that their appointment, if made by the members, would be within the limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended that M/s JMMK & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, Firm Registration No. 120459W may be appointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company in place of retiring auditors M/s RAK Champs & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, Firm Registration No. 131094W/W100083, from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 20th Annual General Meeting hereafter.

Accordingly, Ordinary Resolution is submitted to the meeting for the consideration and approval of members. None of the Directors, Key Managerial Persons or their relatives, in any way, concernedor interested in the said resolution.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company had appointed Ms. Kavita Raju Joshi, Practicing Company Secretary (Certificate of Practice No. 8893), as the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-2024.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 is annexed herewith as [Annexure-A] to this report.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary/joint ventures/ associate companies.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

a) Particulars of Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption

The Provisions of Section 134(m) of the Act relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption do not apply to this Company as the Company has not carried out any manufacturing activities.

b) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

During the year under review there was no Foreign Exchange earnings & outgo.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Company has a duly constituted Board of Directors which is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, schedules thereto and rules framed there under and also in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company.

a) Declaration by Independent Directors

All the Independent Directors have given a declaration that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfil the conditions of Independence as specified in the Act and the rules made there under.

b) Changes in Directorship/Key Managerial Personnel during the year

During the year under review, there were no changes in the directorship of the Company:

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARDS PERFORMANCE

Your Company understands the requirements of an effective Board Evaluation process and accordingly conducts a Performance Evaluation every year in respect of the following:

i. Board of Directors as a whole;

ii. Committees of the Board of Directors;

iii. Individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board of the Directors.

In compliance with the requirements of the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Listing Regulations and the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by SEBI in January 2017, your Company has carried out a Performance Evaluation for the Board / Committees of the Board / Individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The key objectives of conducting the Board Evaluation were to ensure that the Board and various Committees of the Board have appropriate composition of Directors and they have been functioning collectively to achieve common business goals of your Company. Similarly, the key objective of conducting performance evaluation of the Directors through individual assessment and peer assessment was to ascertain if the Directors actively participate in Board Meetings and contribute to achieve the common business goal of the Company.

The Directors carry out the aforesaid Performance Evaluation in a confidential manner and provided their feedback. Duly completed feedback were sent to the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman / Chairperson of the respective Committees of the Board for their consideration. The Performance Evaluation feedback of the Chairman was sent to the Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee forwarded their recommendation based on such Performance Evaluation to the Board of Directors. All the criteria of Evaluation as envisaged in the SEBI Circular on Guidance Note on Board Evaluation had been adhered to by your Company.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In order to encourage active participation from the Independent Directors and also to enable them to understand the business environment of the Company, a Familiarization Programme for the Independent Directors has been adopted and implemented.

Once appointed, the Independent Directors undergo Familiarization Programme of the Company to familiarize them about their roles, rights and responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates. Necessary information and supportive documents in respect of the Company, the regulatory environment under which the Company operates and Annual Reports of past financial years are provided to the Independent Directors. The Independent Directors visit the Office of the Company and hold one-on-one discussions with key Functional Heads of the Company to understand various functions which are critical to the business performance of the Company. The Independent Directors are also provided with financial results, internal audit findings, and other specific documents as sought for from time to time. The Independent Directors are also made aware of all Policies and Code of Conduct and Business Ethics adopted by the Board.

The details of the familiarization programme are available on the website of the Company www.thinkinkpicturez. com

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A total of Fifteen (15) Meetings of the Board of Directors of your Company were held during the year under review. The maximum interval between two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013, and in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Details of all Board/Committee Meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Company has constituted/re-constituted various Board level committees in accordance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2013. Details of all the Committees along with composition and meetings held during the year under review are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Audit Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report. There have been no instances where the Board has not accepted there commendations of the Audit Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report.

DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The details of this policy areexplained and annexed as [Annexure- B] and forms an integral part of this Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company has formulated a codified Whistle Blower Policy incorporating the provisions relating to Vigil Mechanism in terms of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in order to encourage Directors and Employees of your Company to escalate to the level of the Audit Committee any issue of concerns impacting and compromising with the interest of your Company and its stakeholders in any way. Your Company is committed to adhere to highest possible standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct and to open communication and to provide necessary safeguards for protection of employees from reprisals or victimisation, for whistle blowing in good faith. The said Policy is available on your Companys website www.thinkinkpicturez.com

PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Your Company is committed to provide and promote a safe, healthy and congenial atmosphere irrespective of gender, caste, creed or social class of the employees. Your Company in its endeavour to provide a safe and healthy work environment for all its employees has developed a policy to ensure zero tolerance towards verbal, physical, psychological conduct of a sexual nature by any employee or stakeholder that directly or indirectly harasses, disrupts or interferes with another employees work performance or creates an intimidating, offensive or hostile environment such that each employee can realize his / her maximum potential.

Your Company has put in place a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment as per The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Policy is meant to sensitize the employees about their fundamental right to have safe and healthy environment at workplace. As per the Policy, any employee may report his / her complaint to the Audit Committee and to the Board of Directors of the Company. The said Policy is available on your Companys website www.thinkinkpicturez.com

Your Company affirms that during the year under review adequate access was provided to complainant, if any, who wished to register a complaint under the policy.

During the year, your Company has not received any complaint on sexual harassment.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any Guarantees or Investments or provided security in terms of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review, however the company has given loan to the parties & has complied with the provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Details of such Loans forms part of the notes to the Financial Statements provided in this Annual Report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the financial year ended March 31, 2023; all transactions with the Related Parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed thereunder were in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis. Your Company does not have a Material Subsidiary as defined under Regulation 16(1) (c) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Your Board shall formulate a Policy to determine Material Subsidiary as and when considered appropriate in the future.

Your Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions and the said Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.thinkinkpicturez.com.

During the year under review, your Company did not enter into any Related Party Transactions which require prior approval of the Members. All Related Party Transactions of your Company had prior approval of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, as required under the Listing Regulations. Subsequently, the Audit Committee and the Board have reviewed the Related Party Transactions on a quarterly basis. During the year under review, there has been no materially significant Related Party Transactions having potential conflict with the interest of the Company. Since all Related Party Transactions entered into by your Company were in the ordinary course of business and also on an arms length basis, therefore details required to be provided in the prescribed Form AOC - 2 is not applicable to the Company. Necessary disclosures have been made in the Notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND EMPLOYEES:

A statement containing the details of the Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is givenas [Annexure-C] forming part of this Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Your Company has always practised sound corporate governance and takes necessary actions at appropriate times for enhancing and meeting stakeholders expectations while continuing to comply with the mandatory provisions of Corporate Governance.

As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate confirming compliance is given as [Annexure-D] and forms an integral part of this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company, as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is provided in a separate section as [Annexure-E] and forms an integral part of this Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force), the Directors of your Company confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the applicable Accounting Standards and Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force), have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

ii. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and of the profit & loss of the Company for the Financial Year March 31, 2023;

iii. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force) for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

v. proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by your Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

vi. proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes, economic developments in India and other ancillary factor.

APPRECIATION

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation, for the contribution made by the employees at all levels but for whose hard work, and support, your Companys achievements would not have been possible. Your directors also wish to thank its customers, dealers, agents, suppliers, investors and bankers for their continued support and faith reposed in the Company.