Thinkink Picturez Ltd Summary

Thinkink Picturez Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Oyeeee Media Private Limited as on 16th April 2008 as a Private Limited Company. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Oyeeee Media Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 1st December, 2014 and further changed to Think Inn Studio Limited on April 05, 2018. The Company name was again changed from Think Inn Studio Limited to Thinkink Picturez Limited in November, 2019.Thinkink is an entertainment provider, operating across television, movies and other entertainment platforms. The Company has beeninfluencing the entertainment sector for a decade and is now widely recognized for driving mass entertainment with its every venture. The Company offers services such as concept development, casting, set designing, scriptwriting, location scouting, photography, editing, sound effects, and mixing service. The stories and the characters weaved in content give an expression to the experiences of the viewers. A story of an individual realising her dreams spawns a million new aspirations. Humanity has withstood real-life tribulations by drawing motivation from inspirational entertainment. Thinkink was born out of a passion to create the best content in Film Production, TV and Web Shows, both Fiction and Non-Fiction. The Company is a professionally managed and growing organization which aims at strengthening and establishing itself as the foremost provider of Film/TV Management services, Event Management, Artist Management and Celebrity Management services in Mumbai. The Company is a full-fledged media house, wherein it designs and delivers premium solutions for worlds leading companies and individual clients. The Companys solution certainly plays a decisive role in getting the attention that the clients brand deserves in their niche market. It offers the most comprehensive range of solutions for corporate as well as private event management and media production needs. The Company plans and stages events at national and international levels to suit the specific needs of the clients. It is a one-stop-shop for all event management and media production requirements.The Company leads a very creative and enthusiastic team of talented youngsters. They are meticulous planner and an excellent organizer who are totally committed and focused. They designs and develops optimal solutions that maximize the clients. The company delivers value in terms of Quality and Cost.As a production company, Thinkink Picturez plan and coordinate various aspects of film production, such as selecting the script; coordinating writing, directing, and editing; and arranging financing. It also handle budgeting, scheduling, scripting, hiring of the cast and crew, managing the film production itself, post-production and often, distribution and marketing.