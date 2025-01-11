Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) Of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision, we are pleased to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Thinkink Picturez Limited (the Company) will be held on January 11, 2024 Saturday, the at 11:00 A.M. (IST) at Registered office of the Company. The Board, inter alia, approved the Notice of the ensuing Extraordinary General of the Company inclusion of the matters as mentioned under sr. nos. 1-2 above in the Notice of the ensuing i.e Extra Ordinary General Meeting for seeking the approval of the Members of the Company With regards to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Thinkink Picturez Limited is held today i.e. Monday, December 16, 2024 commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04.15 pm at the Registered office of the Company situated at A-206, Eversun CHS Ltd Sahakar Nagar, J P Road, Andheri West, Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400053 Clarification regarding mode for EGM (1/2024-25) to be held on 11/01/2025 through video conferencing /other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2024) Please Find herewith attached Summary of Extra-ordinary General Meeting Please find herewith attached Voting Result and Scrutinizer report of EGM Held on 11th January 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.01.2025)