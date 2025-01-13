iifl-logo-icon 1
Tiaan Consumer Ltd Balance Sheet

8
(-1.48%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.27

10.27

10.27

6.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.32

-2.25

0.13

4.26

Net Worth

6.95

8.02

10.4

10.72

Minority Interest

Debt

5.19

1.48

0.03

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.14

9.5

10.43

10.79

Fixed Assets

0

0.75

1.19

1.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

6

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.33

8.61

9.24

9.37

Inventories

3.42

3.71

3.09

3

Inventory Days

279.53

Sundry Debtors

3.48

3.2

3.75

4.15

Debtor Days

386.68

Other Current Assets

1.72

1.72

2.49

2.6

Sundry Creditors

-3.26

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.02

-0.09

-0.38

Cash

0.81

0.14

0.01

0.03

Total Assets

12.14

9.5

10.44

10.8

