Tiaan Consumer Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.27
10.27
10.27
6.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.32
-2.25
0.13
4.26
Net Worth
6.95
8.02
10.4
10.72
Minority Interest
Debt
5.19
1.48
0.03
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.14
9.5
10.43
10.79
Fixed Assets
0
0.75
1.19
1.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
6
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.33
8.61
9.24
9.37
Inventories
3.42
3.71
3.09
3
Inventory Days
279.53
Sundry Debtors
3.48
3.2
3.75
4.15
Debtor Days
386.68
Other Current Assets
1.72
1.72
2.49
2.6
Sundry Creditors
-3.26
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
-0.09
-0.38
Cash
0.81
0.14
0.01
0.03
Total Assets
12.14
9.5
10.44
10.8
