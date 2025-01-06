iifl-logo-icon 1
Tiaan Consumer Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.23
(4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tiaan Consumer Ltd

Tiaan Consumer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.24

1.12

0

0.04

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.24

0

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.29

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.72

5.03

0.77

0.11

Other operating items

Operating

1.44

5.62

0.77

0.05

Capital expenditure

-0.24

0.05

0

0

Free cash flow

1.2

5.67

0.77

0.05

Equity raised

9.22

6.08

0.18

-0.17

Investing

-0.75

0

-0.6

-0.45

Financing

0.07

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.74

11.75

0.34

-0.57

