Tiaan Consumer Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.24
1.12
0
0.04
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.24
0
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.29
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.72
5.03
0.77
0.11
Other operating items
Operating
1.44
5.62
0.77
0.05
Capital expenditure
-0.24
0.05
0
0
Free cash flow
1.2
5.67
0.77
0.05
Equity raised
9.22
6.08
0.18
-0.17
Investing
-0.75
0
-0.6
-0.45
Financing
0.07
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.74
11.75
0.34
-0.57
