iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tiaan Consumer Ltd Share Price

8.23
(4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.91
  • Day's High8.3
  • 52 Wk High8.03
  • Prev. Close7.91
  • Day's Low7.54
  • 52 Wk Low 2.53
  • Turnover (lac)2.66
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tiaan Consumer Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7.91

Prev. Close

7.91

Turnover(Lac.)

2.66

Day's High

8.3

Day's Low

7.54

52 Week's High

8.03

52 Week's Low

2.53

Book Value

6.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tiaan Consumer Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2023

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tiaan Consumer Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tiaan Consumer Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 PM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.01%

Non-Promoter- 99.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tiaan Consumer Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.27

10.27

10.27

6.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.32

-2.25

0.13

4.26

Net Worth

6.95

8.02

10.4

10.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.91

19.13

0

0.49

yoy growth (%)

-79.53

0

-100

15.28

Raw materials

-2.02

-16.89

0

-0.21

As % of sales

51.76

88.28

0

42.63

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.47

0

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.24

1.12

0

0.04

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.24

0

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.29

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.72

5.03

0.77

0.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.53

0

-100

15.28

Op profit growth

0.03

0

-100

-6.59

EBIT growth

10.32

0

-100

773.8

Net profit growth

12.31

0

-100

773.81

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tiaan Consumer Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tiaan Consumer Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sanchit Malhotra

Managing Director

Ragav Gujral

Non Executive Director

Munesh Kumar

Additional Director

Narender

Additional Director

Geeta Devi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tiaan Consumer Ltd

Summary

Tiaan Consumer Limited (formerly known as Tiaan Consumer Limited) was incorporated in 1992. The main promoters of the company are Mr Dhanesh M Jain, Mr Rajendra N Chopra, Mr Saurabh C Choksi. The Company lay emphasis on personal care products such as Ayurvedic soaps, creams, scrubs, facial care products and shampoos to help consumers live a healthier life.The Company started Trading in Ayurvedic & Herbs Products. The Ayurvedic Products includes soaps, shampoos, body lotions, gels, face washes and face creams. All products are based on 100% Natural Actives - natural ingredients only! Purest extracts from traditional medicinal plants such as Neem, Tulsi, Turmeric (Haldi) go into our personal care products. Pure & Natural are the twin foundations for all products.Aloe Vera, a renowned medicinal plant for its therapeutic and healing properties, has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. It is one of the oldest mentioned plants on record. Aloe Vera was used by Indians to treat burns and wounds. Due to its conventional properties, Aloe Vera is often called the wonder plant. It has 75 active components that nourish the body internally as well as externally. It aids in improving digestion, improving body immunity, enhances skin and hair, and also to soothe occasional muscle and joint discomfort.Aloe Vera has long been used to treat burns and its often called the first aid plant. It is anti-inflammatory, increases immune activity, has the property of boosting cell regeneration, and acce
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tiaan Consumer Ltd share price today?

The Tiaan Consumer Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tiaan Consumer Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tiaan Consumer Ltd is ₹8.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tiaan Consumer Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tiaan Consumer Ltd is 0 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tiaan Consumer Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tiaan Consumer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tiaan Consumer Ltd is ₹2.53 and ₹8.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tiaan Consumer Ltd?

Tiaan Consumer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.70%, 3 Years at -1.43%, 1 Year at 162.79%, 6 Month at 198.49%, 3 Month at 92.93% and 1 Month at 8.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tiaan Consumer Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tiaan Consumer Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tiaan Consumer Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.