SectorFinance
Open₹7.91
Prev. Close₹7.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.66
Day's High₹8.3
Day's Low₹7.54
52 Week's High₹8.03
52 Week's Low₹2.53
Book Value₹6.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.27
10.27
10.27
6.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.32
-2.25
0.13
4.26
Net Worth
6.95
8.02
10.4
10.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.91
19.13
0
0.49
yoy growth (%)
-79.53
0
-100
15.28
Raw materials
-2.02
-16.89
0
-0.21
As % of sales
51.76
88.28
0
42.63
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.47
0
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.24
1.12
0
0.04
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.24
0
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.29
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.72
5.03
0.77
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.53
0
-100
15.28
Op profit growth
0.03
0
-100
-6.59
EBIT growth
10.32
0
-100
773.8
Net profit growth
12.31
0
-100
773.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sanchit Malhotra
Managing Director
Ragav Gujral
Non Executive Director
Munesh Kumar
Additional Director
Narender
Additional Director
Geeta Devi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Tiaan Consumer Limited (formerly known as Tiaan Consumer Limited) was incorporated in 1992. The main promoters of the company are Mr Dhanesh M Jain, Mr Rajendra N Chopra, Mr Saurabh C Choksi. The Company lay emphasis on personal care products such as Ayurvedic soaps, creams, scrubs, facial care products and shampoos to help consumers live a healthier life.The Company started Trading in Ayurvedic & Herbs Products. The Ayurvedic Products includes soaps, shampoos, body lotions, gels, face washes and face creams. All products are based on 100% Natural Actives - natural ingredients only! Purest extracts from traditional medicinal plants such as Neem, Tulsi, Turmeric (Haldi) go into our personal care products. Pure & Natural are the twin foundations for all products.Aloe Vera, a renowned medicinal plant for its therapeutic and healing properties, has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. It is one of the oldest mentioned plants on record. Aloe Vera was used by Indians to treat burns and wounds. Due to its conventional properties, Aloe Vera is often called the wonder plant. It has 75 active components that nourish the body internally as well as externally. It aids in improving digestion, improving body immunity, enhances skin and hair, and also to soothe occasional muscle and joint discomfort.Aloe Vera has long been used to treat burns and its often called the first aid plant. It is anti-inflammatory, increases immune activity, has the property of boosting cell regeneration, and acce
The Tiaan Consumer Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tiaan Consumer Ltd is ₹8.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tiaan Consumer Ltd is 0 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tiaan Consumer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tiaan Consumer Ltd is ₹2.53 and ₹8.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tiaan Consumer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.70%, 3 Years at -1.43%, 1 Year at 162.79%, 6 Month at 198.49%, 3 Month at 92.93% and 1 Month at 8.80%.
