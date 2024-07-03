Tiaan Consumer Ltd Summary

Tiaan Consumer Limited (formerly known as Tiaan Consumer Limited) was incorporated in 1992. The main promoters of the company are Mr Dhanesh M Jain, Mr Rajendra N Chopra, Mr Saurabh C Choksi. The Company lay emphasis on personal care products such as Ayurvedic soaps, creams, scrubs, facial care products and shampoos to help consumers live a healthier life.The Company started Trading in Ayurvedic & Herbs Products. The Ayurvedic Products includes soaps, shampoos, body lotions, gels, face washes and face creams. All products are based on 100% Natural Actives - natural ingredients only! Purest extracts from traditional medicinal plants such as Neem, Tulsi, Turmeric (Haldi) go into our personal care products. Pure & Natural are the twin foundations for all products.Aloe Vera, a renowned medicinal plant for its therapeutic and healing properties, has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. It is one of the oldest mentioned plants on record. Aloe Vera was used by Indians to treat burns and wounds. Due to its conventional properties, Aloe Vera is often called the wonder plant. It has 75 active components that nourish the body internally as well as externally. It aids in improving digestion, improving body immunity, enhances skin and hair, and also to soothe occasional muscle and joint discomfort.Aloe Vera has long been used to treat burns and its often called the first aid plant. It is anti-inflammatory, increases immune activity, has the property of boosting cell regeneration, and accelerates the healing process of burns and wounds. Aloe Vera gel on post-operative wounds reduces pain and recovery time. It also prevents skin ulcers. Aloe Vera Gel unclogs pores and softens the skin. The enzyme present in the gel exfoliates the skin and helps to retain moisture. It also tightens pores.